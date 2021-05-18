Sun Life names Kimberly Mashburn National Absence Practice Leader

WELLESLEY, Mass., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has appointed Kimberly Mashburn as National Absence Practice Leader. Mashburn will guide strategic business development with key brokers, consultants and clients, as well as provide subject matter expertise and thought leadership on disability insurance, absence management, ADA accommodations, and paid and unpaid leave.

Mashburn joins Sun Life from The Hartford where she led the National Accounts Practice.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kimberly, a highly regarded and accomplished absence expert, to the National Accounts team to drive our newly enhanced absence capabilities forward for our clients," said Kevin Krzeminski, senior vice president, National Accounts, Sun Life U.S. "Kimberly brings extensive large-case experience in absence and disability management and her leadership will help multi-state employers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of state and federal absence and leave laws."

In January Sun Life launched a new in-house absence management solution built on client feedback that simplifies the process for employers and their employees. The solution fully integrates federal/FMLA, state, local, and company-specific plans with short-term disability, statutory disability, and paid family and medical leave (PFML). Employers also receive full, seamless support for ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) workplace accommodations to help employees return to or stay at work. Upon filing for leave, members receive one combined claim number and one case manager for all applicable absences, and employers get time back to focus on things like productivity and employee wellness.

"I'm excited to join the Sun Life team and help grow our presence in absence management," said Mashburn. "Sun Life leverages client insights to provide an absence solution that directly addresses the pain points and challenges both members and employers face when managing leaves from work. I'm impressed with Sun Life's commitment to making the absence experience easier and look forward to continuing that mission."

Mashburn has held many leadership positions in absence and disability. In addition to The Hartford, she led absence and disability products at Prudential, and worked with Pacific Resources and the Spring Group consulting with employers on absence management. Mashburn was also president and CEO of Beacon Health Services, and was the first CEO to pull together seven different, large primary care physician practices into a single group.

Mashburn holds a bachelor of science in nursing, and sits on the boards of the Disability Management Employer Coalition (DMEC) and the Integrated Benefits Institute (IBI).

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1,304 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary, supplemental health and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us .

