Sanuk® Teams Up with Pacific Pride Foundation to Create All-Gender Collection

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Vibrant Footwear Collaboration Works Toward Creating a Happy Place for All

PR Newswire

GOLETA, Calif., May 18, 2021

GOLETA, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanuk, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), has announced a pioneering all gender footwear collection in partnership with fellow Central Coast neighbor, Pacific Pride Foundation, the largest LGBTQ+ center between Los Angeles and San Francisco dedicated to creating a thriving, vibrant and visible LGBTQ+ community. The Sanuk x Pacific Pride Foundation collection celebrates a shared commitment to personal, social and community wellness and the creation of safe, happy places for all. To further support the LGBTQ+ community, Sanuk is donating $10,000 to Pacific Pride Foundation in June and an additional $3 per pair donation for every pair of collab product sold, for a guaranteed total donation of $40,000. These donations will be used for educational programs, counseling services, LGBTQ+ competency training, community events, advocacy efforts and more.

Pacific Pride Foundation + Sanuk

Debuting just in time for Pride Month in June, the Sanuk x Pacific Pride Foundation collection introduces two new all gender styles to Sanuk's catalog. Sanuk transformed their best-selling women's Yoga Sling 2 women's sandal into the all gender Sling ST, so every person can enjoy the incredibly cushy yoga mat soles and comfortable stretchy straps. The vegan sandal also features Sanuk's new high-rebound Soft Top Foam for a comfortable, supportive feel to accompany anyone on the journey to their happy place. Similarly, Sanuk also offers a variation of their popular You Got My Back lightweight outdoor slipper style, renamed, We Got Your Back. The new summer slipper features a woven cotton saddle blanket upper and responsibly sourced leather from the Leather Working Group. The Sling ST and We Got Your Back styles both declare allyship with their LGBTQ+ flag inspired colorways.

"Inclusivity and diversity are at the heart of Sanuk, and we're committed to ensuring our footwear is made for all," said Seth Pulford, Director of Marketing at Sanuk. "We're honored to collaborate with the team at Pacific Pride Foundation, the leaders in advocacy and education for the LGBTQ+ community on the Central Coast. We admire the incredible work they are doing to create an equitable, healthy and welcoming environment for the community, and we're proud to give back in support of Pacific Pride Foundation's ongoing efforts to drive positive change."

The Sanuk x Pacific Pride Foundation collection's colorful Sling ST and We Got Your Back styles not only offer an opportunity to stand with the LGBTQ+ community while driving inclusivity in the footwear industry, but also present a direct way to give back. Pacific Pride Foundation provides services and programs to more than 10,000 clients in the LGBTQ+ community, including programs for youth and older adults, in order to create a thriving, vibrant and visible LGBTQ+ community and to prevent the transmission of HIV/AIDS.

"Pacific Pride Foundation is excited to partner with Sanuk as they launch this innovative collection," said Kristin M. Flickinger, Executive Director at Pacific Pride Foundation. "This year's vibrant and inclusive campaign comes at a time when we are all longing to feel connected and seen. This collection demonstrates Sanuk's commitment to celebrating diversity, inclusivity and acceptance and the brand's authentic investment in the wellness of the LGBTQ+ community."

The Sanuk x Pacific Pride Foundation collection launches on May 18 in stores and on Sanuk.com. The collection retails from $45-55. For more information on the collection and collaboration, visit www.sanuk.com or follow along on Instagram @sanuk #smilepassiton and @pacificpridefdn.

About Pacific Pride Foundation
Since its formation, Pacific Pride Foundation has become the foremost resource for the LGBTQ+ community and people living with HIV/AIDS in Santa Barbara County and the coastal communities of California between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Offering services throughout the region, PPF is a strong, respected leader providing high quality, compassionate health and social service programs not available through any other organization in the county. For more information or to make a donation, please visit pacificpridefoundation.org.

About SANUK
Welcome to the world of Sanuk. We're an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to be the outfitter for the journey to your happy place. In 1997, we were founded with one simple goal: to make people smile....and pass it on. In the world of Sanuk, smiles are always widerevery step of the way to your happy place. For more information, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk #smilepassiton

About Deckers Brands
Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG, KOOLABURRA, HOKA ONE ONE, Teva, and Sanuk. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

CONTACT: Sophia Hatef, [email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/Sanuk)

Pacific Pride Foundation

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanuk-teams-up-with-pacific-pride-foundation-to-create-all-gender-collection-301293718.html

SOURCE Sanuk

