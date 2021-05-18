Home Depot Reports Decent 1st-Quarter Numbers

Home Depot ( HD, Financial) released its first-quarter 2021 earnings results before the opening bell on May 18.

The home improvement retailer reported impressive quarterly results that edged past Wall Street's earnings and revenue projections, driven by double-digit growth in customer transactions, average ticket size and sales per retail square foot.

Earnings results

Home Depot reported earnings per share of $3.86 in the first quarter, up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts had anticipated EPS of $3.08. Revenue of $37.5 billion jumped 32.7% from the same period last year. This was also more than the forecasted $34.96 billion.

Looking back, for full fiscal year 2020, revenue amounted to $132.1 billion compared to $110.2 billion in 2019. GAAP earnings were $12.9 billion, translating to $11.94 per diluted share. That compares with $11.2 billion, or $10.25 per share, recorded in 2019.

Back to Q1 2021, comparable store sales surged 31% versus the anticipated growth of 20%. U.S. comps were up 29.9%, aided by a 10% increase in average purchases.

Reflecting on the company's performance, Chairman and CEO Craig Menear said:

"Fiscal 2021 is off to a strong start as we continue to build on the momentum from our strategic investments and effectively manage the unprecedented demand for home improvement projects. I am proud of the resilience and strength our associates have continued to demonstrate, and I would like to thank them and our supplier partners for their hard work and dedication to our customers."

Over the course of the pandemic, the hardware store chain has expanded paid leave for both hourly and non-hourly workers. Moreover, the company reported it provided hazard incentives in the form of doubled overtime pay and weekly bonuses to keep workers from quitting.

The company announced it will spend roughly $1 billion towards frontline and hourly associates' bonuses and compensation on an annualized basis, which should help it avoid the issues that some other companies are facing with staff shortages due to not paying a living wage.

Recent developments

Home Depot re-purchased its former unit and industrial wholesale giant HD Supply Holdings (HDS) during the fourth quarter in a deal valued at about $8 billion. The company said it used a combination of cash on hand and debt to finance the purchase of HD Supply. Back in 2007, the company spun off HD Supply to a group of private equity firms comprised of Carlyle Group, Bain Capital and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

By virtue of this acquisition, Home Depot looks to magnify its footing in the $55 billion marketplace for MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) products.

Looking ahead

Going forward, the company says that customers are expected to take up more indoor as well as outdoor projects in the near term, which could be beneficial for the business.

The Atlanta-based retailer did not provide any earnings or revenue outlook for fiscal 2021.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

