Groupon Taps FCB to Position the Company with Consumers and Merchants as the Destination for Local Experiences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

New brand campaign to leverage the companys expanded inventory offerings and improved value proposition

CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experiences marketplace Groupon announced that it has selected Interpublic Groups FCB as its global creative partner to help evolve its consumer and merchant brand perceptions. Following the companys recent progress in expanding the types of inventory it offers from local businesses and launching a new, personalized user experience, FCB will help position Groupon in a new way going from an inspiration-only marketplace to a destination for local experienceswith the goal of driving engagement and purchase frequency amongst Groupons customers.

Local experiences is a $1 trillion addressable market and Groupon is successfully executing on two strategic priorities to help it capture a greater share, drive billings growth and increase purchase frequency: expanding inventory and modernizing its marketplace. Some of the recent progress the company has made in these two areas includes:

  • Expanded inventory offerings to give merchants more flexible discounting optionsenabling them to use Groupon in a more tailored way to grow their businesses
  • Launched a personalized user experience to drive greater sell through of these expanded offerings and encourage repeat purchases
  • Provided merchants with self-service functionality to give them more control over their promotions and enable them to do even more with Groupon

Over the past year, weve done a lot of work to position Groupon for growth. In that time, we have expanded our inventory options, given our merchants more ways to partner with Groupon, and now, with the successful launch of our new customer experience, were ready to begin a new brand chapter as the destination for local experiences, said Melanie Hellenga, Vice President of Brand, Groupon. Groupon is a beloved consumer brand, and we believe we can play an even bigger role in the estimated 80+ Grouponable moments that happen every year, while continuing to inspire them to try something new. From massages to escape rooms, Groupon can help reconnect millions of consumers who are ready to get back to enjoying local experiences with all the local small businesses who are ready to serve themand FCB is the right creative partner to help our brand reflect this value proposition.

Were thrilled to partner with Groupon as their lead creative agency to expand the perception of their brand and role they can play in the recovery as the economy reopens, said Kelly Graves, President of FCB Chicago. After being in lockdown for the past 12-18 months, people are excited to go outside, try new experiences and support local communities. And theres no better place for customers and merchants to reconnect during this unique moment in time than Groupon.

FCBs first work for Groupon will debut this summer. The award-winning agency also represents Clorox, Levis, Anheuser-Busch InBev, GSK and Walmart.

About Groupon
Groupon ( GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world.

About FCB
FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning and integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Named Adweeks 2020 Global Agency of the Year, Cannes Lions 2019 North American Creative Agency of the Year and a 2019 Ad Age A-List global top 10, FCB focuses on creating Never Finished campaign ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (: IPG). Visit fcb.com or follow @FCBglobal on Instagram and Twitter and FCB Global on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Melanie Mitchem
FCB
[email protected]

Nicholas Halliwell
Groupon
[email protected]

