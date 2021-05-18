Tractor Supply Raises $718,852 for 4-H Youth Nationwide During Spring Paper Clover Campaign





Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United Statesin partnership with National 4-H Counciltoday announced its annual Spring Paper Clover fundraiser has raised a total of $718,852 benefitting 4-H communities across the country. During the 12-day fundraiser, Tractor Supply customers and Team Members donated by purchasing a paper clover emblem to support educational programs and enriching leadership experiences, from camps to community projects.





4-H students will attend enrichening camp activities with help from Tractor Supplys Spring Paper Clover funds. (Photo: Business Wire)





Tractor Supply customers and Team Members appreciate the significant impact 4-H programs have on youth and their communities and are always eager to provide support, said John Ordus, Executive Vice President, Chief Stores Officer at Tractor Supply. Our team shares the value of fostering the development and education of the next generation passionate about rural communities with National 4-H Council, and we are honored to continue this partnership.









The Spring Paper Clover fundraiser took place in-store and online from April 28 May 9. Tractor Supply will host the Fall Paper Clover fundraiser in October 2021, marking the twelfth year of the bi-annual campaign benefitting 4-H youth nationwide. Each year, Paper Clover donations support scholarships for camps and leadership experiences focused on animal care, STEM, government and networking practices and community service activities.









We are grateful to Tractor Supply Company for its years-long commitment to raising funds that directly support local 4-H programs nationwide, said Jennifer Sirangelo, President & CEO, National 4-H Council. "Through the Paper Clover Campaign, thousands of rural youth will gain access to 4-H programs that provide the skills, mentorship and opportunities they need to fulfill their potential today and in the future."









All funds raised directly benefit 4-H youth, with 90 percent of donations supporting youth in the state in which it was collected. Since the fundraiser began in 2010, Tractor Supply has raised more than $15 million for 4-H youth through this partnership, thanks to the dedicated support of Tractor Supply customers, Team Members and 4-H students. For more information, visit www.TractorSupply.com%2F4H.









About Tractor Supply Company









Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Companys physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 1,944 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.









Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.









To stay up to date on all things for Life out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.









About National 4-H Council









4H, the nations largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4H is the youth development program of our nations Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.





