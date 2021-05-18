The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 49th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference





The New York Times Company ( NYSE:NYT, Financial) announced today that it will participate in the 49th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 25. The companys presentation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. E.T. and will feature Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer of The New York Times Company. This presentation will be conducted virtually.









A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the companys website at+http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.nytco.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations, and an archive of the webcast will be available for 90 days.









About The New York Times Company









The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is a trusted source of quality, independent journalism whose mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. With more than 7 million subscriptions across a diverse array of print and digital products from news to cooking to games The Times has evolved from a local and regional news leader into a diversified media company with curious readers, listeners and viewers around the globe. Follow news about the company at NYTCo.com.









