Comcast Business Named Most Innovative Company of the Year by American Business Awards®

Comcast Business today announced it has been recognized as a winner across eight categories in the 19th Annual American Business Awards, including a Gold Stevie Award in the Most Innovative Company of the Year 2,500 or More Employees category. Additional recognitions span Comcast Business innovative products, including its ActiveCore, Comcast Business At Home, Teleworker VPN and Business VoiceEdge solutions.









The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.









We are thrilled to be named Most Innovative Company of the Year by the American Business Awards. These awards are a true testament to Comcast Business dedication to meeting the future needs of our customers, no matter where they are today. Whether at home or in the office, businesses need to be prepared for whats next, and that requires the right combination of technology and partners who can help, said Bob Victor, Senior Vice President, Comcast Business. The events of the past year have reinforced the critical importance of preparation and adaptation. We are both inspired and honored to receive these eight awards spanning our suite of innovative solutions driving continued innovation in the year ahead.









A record 3,800+ nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration across a wide range of categories. More than 250+professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this years Stevie Award winners. As a result, Comcast Business was recognized with the following:









Gold Stevie Awards:















Most Innovative Company of the Year - 2,500 or More Employees









Business-to-Business Products - Comcast Business At Home









Innovation of the Year, Business Products Industries Comcast Business VoiceEdge









Collaboration/Social Networking Solution Comcast Business VoiceEdge













Bronze Stevie Awards:















Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - 2,500 or More Employees









Cloud Platform - Comcast Business ActiveCore









Integration Solution - Comcast Business Teleworker VPN









Integration Solution - Comcast Ethernet Dedicated Internet (EDI) with DDoS mitigation, stateful packet firewall, and managed router













This years honors follow Comcast+Business%26rsquo%3B+recognition+as+a+Grand+Stevie%26reg%3B+Award+winner in 2020 and the recipient of several additional awards across multiple categories.









The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as were poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months, said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. This years Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this years winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30.









Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning crowned, the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.









About Comcast Business









Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for whats next. Powered by the nations largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nations largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently+recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.









For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http%3A%2F%2Fbusiness.comcast.com%2Fsocial.









About the Stevie Awards









Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women%7CFuture+Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.StevieAwards.com.









Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005422/en/