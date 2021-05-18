FPA Announces Update to the Source Capital Stock Repurchase Program





Source Capital, Inc. (SOR or the Fund) announced a change to its stock repurchase program (the Program) that will allow the Funds portfolio managers, board members and officers to increase their personal investments in SOR stock. Effective immediately, the Fund will be required to halt repurchases of capital stock each month on the first two days that the New York Stock Exchange is open, in order for persons affiliated with the Fund to trade its stock (the Affiliated Purchaser Window). The Affiliated Purchaser Window will be canceled for any month that the dividend to be paid during such month was not declared by the Board and announced at least five business days prior to such Affiliated Purchaser Window, or as otherwise determined by the Board.









About Source Capital, Inc.









Source Capital, Inc. is a closed-end investment company managed by First Pacific Advisors , LP. Its shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SOR. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek maximum total return for shareholders from both capital appreciation and investment income to the extent consistent with protection of invested capital. The Fund may invest in longer duration assets, such as dividend-paying equities, and illiquid assets, such as private loans in pursuit of its investment objective and is thus intended only for those investors with a long-term investment horizon (greater than or equal to ~5 years).









You can obtain additional information by visiting the website at www.fpa.com%2C by email at [email protected], toll free by calling 1-800-982-4372, or by contacting the Fund in writing.









Important Disclosures









You should consider the Funds investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest.









As with any stock, the price of the Funds common shares will fluctuate with market conditions and other factors. Shares of closed-end management investment companies frequently trade at a price that is less than (a discount) or more than (a premium) their net asset value. If the Funds shares trade at a premium to net asset value, there is no assurance that any such premium will be sustained for any period of time and will not decrease, or that the shares will not trade at a discount to net asset value thereafter.









The Funds daily New York Stock Exchange closing market prices, net asset values per share, as well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and performance are available by visiting the website at https%3A%2F%2Ffpa.com%2Ffunds%2Foverview%2Fsourcecapital, by email at [email protected], toll free by calling 1-800-279-1241 (option 1), or by contacting the Fund in writing.









This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such state.









Investments, including investments in closed-end funds, carry risks and investors may lose principal value. Capital markets are volatile and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. It is important to remember that there are risks inherent in any investment and there is no assurance that any investment or asset class will provide positive performance overtime. Value style investing presents the risk that the holdings or securities may never reach our estimate of intrinsic value because the market fails to recognize what the portfolio management team considers the true business value or because the portfolio management team has misjudged those values. In addition, value style investing may fall out of favor and underperform growth or other style investing during given periods. Non-U.S. investing presents additional risks, such as the potential for adverse political, currency, economic, social or regulatory developments in a country, including lack of liquidity, excessive taxation, and differing legal and accounting standards. Non-U.S. securities, including American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and other depository receipts, are also subject to interest rate and currency exchange rate risks.









Fixed income instruments are subject to interest rate, inflation and credit risks. Such investments may be secured, partially secured or unsecured and may be unrated, and whether or not rated, may have speculative characteristics. The market price of the Funds fixed income investments will change in response to changes in interest rates and other factors. Generally, when interest rates rise, the values of fixed income instruments fall, and vice versa. Certain fixed income instruments are subject to prepayment risk and/or default risk.









Private placement securities are securities that are not registered under the federal securities laws, and are generally eligible for sale only to certain eligible investors. Private placements may be illiquid, and thus more difficult to sell, because there may be relatively few potential purchasers for such investments, and the sale of such investments may also be restricted under securities laws.









The Fund may use leverage. While the use of leverage may help increase the distribution and return potential of the Fund, it also increases the volatility of the Funds net asset value (NAV), and potentially increases volatility of its distributions and market price. There are costs associated with the use of leverage, including ongoing dividend and/or interest expenses. There also may be expenses for issuing or administering leverage. Leverage changes the Funds capital structure through the issuance of preferred shares and/or debt, both of which are senior to the common shares in priority of claims. If short-term interest rates rise, the cost of leverage will increase and likely will reduce returns earned by the Funds common stockholders.









This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission.





