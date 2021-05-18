Skiers and riders have until Memorial Day to get their Epic Pass with 10 Buddy Tickets; Last chance to lock in purchase for only $49 down

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next winter may be months away, but now is the best time to purchase a 2021/22 Epic Pass to get the most perks and the best deal in the industry. In addition to enjoying prices that have been cut by 20 percent, skiers and riders who purchase an eligible pass by Memorial Day will get 10 Buddy Tickets, which offer significantly discounted lift ticket rates for friends and family members. May 31 is also the last chance for guests to lock in their pass for a down payment of only $49, with the remaining pass balance processed mid-September. Skiers and riders can take advantage of these great prices and benefits on EpicPass.com.

"We are excited to offer skiers and riders game-changing prices on our 2021/22 pass products, whether they plan to ski or ride, one day or every day," said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts. "And for those who lock in their pass by May 31, we are providing the additional value of our Buddy Ticket program and $49 down payment option. Given our bold price reset and unrivaled investment in the mountain experience, we believe nothing comes close to comparing with the Epic Pass lineup."

Epic Pass offers unmatched value

Vail Resorts recently announced a significant reduction in all pass prices to continue to deliver on its Epic for Everyone commitment to broaden engagement in the sport, and to honor the loyalty of its pass holders. This bold price reset takes Epic Pass products back to prices last seen during the 2015/16 season when the Epic Pass offered access to only 11 U.S. resorts compared to today's more than 80 resorts worldwide, including Vail, Breckenridge, Park City and Whistler Blackcomb. With the price reduction, the Epic Day Pass, which provides the same value as season pass products to guests who want to ski or ride just 1-7 days, gives guests the chance to visit world-class resorts like Vail for $87 with a 1-day pass and Keystone for $67 with a 1-day pass.

The price reduction applies to the entire North American pass lineup, including Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass and Epic Day Pass; Whistler Blackcomb Unlimited Pass, Whistler Blackcomb Day Pass and EDGE Cards; Summit Value Pass, Tahoe Local Pass, Tahoe Value Pass, Northeast Value Pass and Northeast Midweek Value Pass; Military Epic Pass and Adaptive Pass; and many more. See all pass prices here.

In addition to reducing the cost of accessing the mountains, Epic Pass products provide pass holders with significant savings on the rest of their mountain experience. Introduced last season, Epic Mountain Rewards offers pass holders 20 percent off on-mountain dining, lodging, group ski and ride school lessons, equipment rentals and more at Vail Resorts' 34 North American owned and operated resorts.

Investing in the ski experience

Since launching the Epic Pass in 2008, Vail Resorts has invested more than $1.5 billion into the guest experience with industry-leading technological innovations and numerous on-mountain capital improvements. This year, despite the financial impact of the pandemic on the travel industry, the Company has committed to invest an additional $120 million in its resorts and the ski experience. Planned 2021 investments include:

Completing a 250-acre lift-served terrain expansion in the signature McCoy Park area of Beaver Creek , further differentiating the resort's high-end, family-focused experience

, further differentiating the resort's high-end, family-focused experience Adding a new four-person high-speed lift at Breckenridge to serve the popular Peak 7

to serve the popular Peak 7 Replacing the Peru lift at Keystone with a six-person high-speed chairlift

lift at with a six-person high-speed chairlift Replacing the Peachtree lift at Crested Butte with a new three-person fixed-grip lift

with a new three-person fixed-grip lift Upgrading the Quantum lift at Okemo from a four-person to a six-person high-speed chairlift

Relocating the existing four-person Quantum lift at Okemo to replace the Green Ridge three-person fixed-grip chairlift

In addition to transformational investments that will greatly improve uplift capacity, Vail Resorts remains highly focused on company-wide technology enhancements and innovations, including strategies that will materially reduce lift line wait times and a number of system upgrades to bring a best-in-class approach to guest service.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries operate 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia; Stowe, Mount Snow, Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; Wilmot in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; and Paoli Peaks in Indiana. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN). The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.com and its consumer websites are www.epicpass.com and www.snow.com.

