Greenlane Renewables Signs $9.8 Million Landfill Gas-to-RNG Contract

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Greenlane Renewables Signs $9.8 Million Landfill Gas-to-RNG Contract

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image



Greenlane Renewables Inc. (Greenlane) (TSX: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has signed a contract valued at approximately $9.8 million (US$8.1 million) for supply of equipment for a new renewable natural gas (RNG) project in the midwest United States. This project will utilize Greenlanes pressure swing adsorption (PSA) biogas upgrading system. Engineering work will begin immediately with a notice to proceed from the customer on equipment supply expected in the third quarter of 2021.



The contract is for a large landfill gas-to-RNG project. Greenlane will supply its two-stage PSA system to upgrade the landfill gas to pipeline-specification RNG for direct injection into the local natural gas grid.



This is an important contract win for Greenlane, highlighting our expertise, experience and proven track record in landfill gas-to-RNG projects, said Brad Douville, President & CEO of Greenlane. Our sales backlog continues to expand as we successfully convert sales opportunities into revenue-generating projects and is indicative of the health and strong growth trajectory of the RNG industry.



About Greenlane Renewables



Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems that are helping decarbonize natural gas. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, and over 125 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries worldwide, including the worlds largest biogas upgrading facility, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers, gas utilities or project developers turn a low-value product into a high-value low-carbon renewable resource. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.



FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as may, expect, likely, should, would, plan, anticipate, intend, potential, proposed, estimate, believe or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the anticipated supply of biogas equipment for the contracted project, the fact that engineering work will begin immediately, that the customer will issue a notice to proceed in the third quarter of 2021, that the Companys sales backlog will continue to expand, that sales opportunities will convert into revenue-generating projects and that the Companys sales backlog is indicative of the health and strong growth trajectory of the RNG industry. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of future growth and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Companys control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, risks identified in the Company's annual information form, which has been filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005821/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment