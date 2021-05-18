Northern Trust Appoints Global Head of Asset Servicing Product Management and Strategy





Northern Trust has hired Arthur Hill as Senior Vice President, Head of Product Management for Asset Servicing. Based in Chicago, Hill will lead product strategy and development, overseeing a global team of Asset Servicing product leads.









Hill joins Northern Trust from Capgemini where he was a senior director for its global insurance and financial services group. He has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services and insurance industry, with a history of spearheading sophisticated transformation and technology programs with a global reach.









Arthur brings expertise developed over a rich career of program and team management, strategic planning, execution and solution innovation that drives client experience and digital enablement, said Paul dOuville, Head of Asset Servicing Product and Client Solutions at Northern Trust. Were excited to have his multidimensional experience and leadership working on behalf of our clients as the business continues to drive new and innovative product capabilities in support of the Whole Office for asset owners and asset managers alike.









At Capgemini and other consulting firms, Hill led major initiatives for financial services clients in the U.S., UK and other countries, successfully delivering strategy, process improvement and digital enablement programs. Earlier in his career, he served as an executive relationship manager for top-tier insurance clients in the U.S. and played key roles in the development and delivery of insurance accounting solutions. Hill has an MBA from the University of Chicago, a B.S. in Accounting from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).









Northern Trusts asset servicing business provides highly specialized and innovative solutions for some of the most sophisticated institutional investors across the globe, including pension funds, corporates, insurance companies, central banks and sovereign wealth funds, as well as global investment managers, and fiduciary managers. Its client base and asset class capabilities span traditional funds, hedge funds, fund of funds, tax-transparent funds, exchange traded funds, private equity, real estate, and infrastructure.









About Northern Trust









Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our+website or follow us on Twitter.









Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global+and+regulatory+information.





