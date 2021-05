Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM to Premiere First Original Scripted Podcast Series 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' on June 1

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM announced today the launch of their first original scripted podcast series, Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord. The first two episodes will be available starting Tuesday, June 1, on the SiriusXM App, Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms. The 10-episode series will be released weekly, kicking off season one of Marvel and SiriusXM's multi-part Marvel's Wastelanders podcast series, which will feature other Marvel heroes, including Old Man Wolverine, Old Man Hawkeye, and Grey Widow.

Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord stars Timothy Busfield(The West Wing, For Life) as Star-Lord, Chris Elliott(Schitt's Creek, Eagleheart) as Rocket, and Nadine Malouf(High Fidelity, The Looming Tower) as Cora. The series will also feature Patrick Page(Hadestown, upcoming The Gilded Age) as Kraven the Hunter, with Vanessa Williams(Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives) as Emma Frost andDanny Glover(Lethal Weapon, The Color Purple) as Red.

In a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe, the Villains have finally won, and Heroes are nothing but a bad memory. Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord finds Peter Quill and Rocket a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of the Guardians of the Galaxy. They quickly discover that the Earth isn't what it used to be, either, when they crash land 30 years after Doctor Doom took over a barren, desolate wasteland and all the world's super-villains seized control, including outlaw Ghost Riders and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter. Check out the series trailer here.

"Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord is a story that throws you right into the action, antics and danger that fans of Star-Lord and Rocket know to expect, and the writers, cast, and crew did not hold back. We couldn't be prouder of how this story came together," said Stephen Wacker, Vice President and Head of Content, Marvel New Media. "This series is just the first chapter of our larger Marvel's Wastelanders plans with SiriusXM, and Peter Quill's story is only the tip of the iceberg for our new Marvel Audio Universe. We can't wait to share what's next with you all."

The series is produced in association with Wave Runner Studios and written by Benjamin Percy (Wolverine: The Long Night, Wolverine: The Lost Trail), directed by Kimberly Senior (Disgraced), and sound designed with original scoring by Mark Henry Phillips (Homecoming, Passenger List). The series is produced by Jenny Radelet Mastfrom Wave Runner Studios and executive produced by Dan Buckley, Joe Quesada, Daniel Fink, Sarah Amos, Stephen Wacker, Ellie Pyle, and Jill DuBoff from Marvel.

The cast for the series also includes actors Eric T. Miller, Elizabeth Francis, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Marylouise Burke, Blake Stadnik, Dylan Baker, and Aasif Mandvi.

Fans will also have a chance to hear from and interact with cast members and special guests in the forthcoming exclusive VIRTUAL Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord Cast Town Hall this Thursday, May 20, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT via Zoom. Register early for your chance to ask a question during the broadcast, and tune in for some exciting behind-the-scenes details, previews, and reveals about Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord and what comes next!

Fans can pre-register for this special Marvel event starting today at www.siriusxm.com/MarvelTownHall

SiriusXM subscribers can tune in to SiriusXM Stars (ch. 109) on May 22 and 23 to hear the Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord Cast Town Hall.

(All times EST)

Saturday, May 22: 5:00 am, 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm

Sunday, 5/23: 4:00 am, 11:00 am, 3:00 pm, 8:00 pm

For more information on Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord, visit www.marvel.com/Wastelanders

To embed the trailer for Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord on your site, please use the embed code below:

https://player.simplecast.com/eada2fb0-57b3-4ee5-b219-98a2c098dbc0?dark=false">

