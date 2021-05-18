ICF Selects Navatar's Corporate Development Software for Deal and Relationship Management

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global advisory and digital services provider, has selected Navatar's Corporate Development Software to aid in its sourcing, relationship management, pipeline tracking and deal management.

"We are excited to partner with Navatar and bring their solution into our technology suite," says ICF Senior Director Jon Meyer. "Navatar will allow us to simplify sourcing, tracking and executing deals across several internal operating groups, achieving one holistic view of our target universe to enhance the overall deal process."

ICF will further leverage the ability to create separate pipeline views and automated reports by sector, deal status, priority area and intermediary. Access controls, collaboration tools, automated reporting and customized analytics will streamline the sharing of deal information and reporting to stakeholders across the company.

"The Corporate Development team at ICF plays a pivotal part in the success of the firms' strategic growth objectives," said Navatar CEO Alok Misra. "Our solution was chosen to help nurture opportunities through the long deal cycle without compromising focus elsewhere."

Navatar's corporate development platform allows firms to:

Institutionalize relationship management to draw connections across teams

Visualize their wider deal network to generate competitive intelligence

Create a systematic program that streamlines outreach

Create sector and performance driven intermediary coverage strategies

Streamline collaboration between internal and external stakeholders

To learn more about Navatar's corporate development platform, visit:

https://www.navatargroup.com/product/corporate-development-software

About Navatar

Navatar (@navatargroup) is the intuitive CRM for private capital markets simple to use with actionable insights and seamless connections to your apps. Our platform leverages Salesforce technology the world's leading CRM combining business and artificial intelligence that offers you unparalleled flexibility, insights, customizability, connectivity, and security. Navatar integrates relationship management, deal origination, business development, pipeline management and more. Learn why hundreds of private equity, investment banks, corporate strategics, debt providers and other investors choose Navatar at www.navatargroup.com.

About ICF

ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icf-selects-navatars-corporate-development-software-for-deal-and-relationship-management-301292832.html

SOURCE Navatar