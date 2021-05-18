Logo
Össur Announces Global Roster of Team Össur Athletes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Accomplished Para-athletic Champions Choose to Represent Company

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-three of the world's most accomplished para-athletes, including many of the most decorated World Recorder-holders and Paralympic champions, have been named to Team ssur, an inspirational group of accomplished global athletes and company brand ambassadors, the global prosthetics and orthopaedics innovator announced today.

ssur has been a leader in advanced sports prosthetic technologies for decades, with a legacy that began with the iconic Cheetah running blade and has continued unmatched through a growing line of sports prosthetics innovations that remain synonymous with para-athletic accomplishment.

Featuring extraordinarily accomplished athletes from around the world, all of whom choose ssur products for their daily life and sports pursuits, the current Team ssur roster includes:

  • Femita Ayanbeku, Athletics, USA
  • Marko Cheseto Lemtukei, Marathon, USA
  • Jody Cundy, Cycling, GREAT BRITAIN
  • Marlene van Gansewinkel, Athletics, THE NETHERLANDS
  • Fleur Jong, Athletics, THE NETHERLANDS
  • Shunsuke Itani, Athletics, JAPAN
  • Mohamed Lahna, Triathlon and Cycling, USA
  • Noelle Lambert, Athletics, USA
  • Marie-Amlie Le Fur, Athletics, FRANCE
  • Liisa Lilja, Triathlon, FINLAND
  • Ntando Mahlangu, Athletics, SOUTH AFRICA
  • Liu Meng, Table Tennis, CHINA
  • Trenten Merrill, Athletics, USA
  • Maya Nakanishi, Athletics, JAPAN
  • Marissa Papaconstantinou, Athletics, CANADA
  • Abassia Rahmani, Athletics, SWITZERLAND
  • Markus Rehm, Athletics, GERMANY
  • Stefanie Reid, Athletics, GREAT BRITAIN
  • Helgi Sveinsson, Athletics, ICELAND
  • Beatrice (Bebe) Vio, Wheelchair Fencing, ITALY
  • Daniel Wagner, Athletics, DENMARK
  • Richard Whitehead, Athletics, GREAT BRITAIN
  • Hunter Woodhall, Athletics, USA

"We are honored that such accomplished athletes choose to work with ssur. They each continue to set new standards in their athletic careers and are changing the world's perception of what is possible. They are positive role models and champions in their own right," said Jon Sigurdsson, President and CEO of ssur. "We are grateful for the close partnerships we have, which motivate all of us at ssur to continue progressing in our rich, 50-year history of innovation and technological leadership."

According to Sigurdsson, ssur is equally proud to be associated with a broader group of distinguished individuals, many of whom also compete on the world's stage, as company Ambassadors.

"Knowing that people the world over recognize and choose ssur as the uncontested 'gold standard' in prosthetic technologies is extremely rewarding," Sigurdsson said. "Whether they are on a quest for the podium or are seeking to accomplish the next major goal in their lives however they define it, everyone at ssur remains deeply committed to continuing to innovate on behalf of all individuals of all abilities and levels, so even more people may enjoy a life without limitations."

CONTACT:

Contact:

Edda H. Geirsdottir
VP Corporate Communications & PR
[email protected]
+354 664 1055

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ossur-hf-/r/ossur-announces-global-roster-of-team-ossur-athletes,c3348852

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ossur-announces-global-roster-of-team-ossur-athletes-301293935.html

SOURCE ssur hf

