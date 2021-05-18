Logo
Macy's 1st-Quarter Results: A Surprise Net Profit

Digital sales grew 34% in the reported quarter, making up 37% of total quarterly sales

Author's Avatar
Mayank Marwah
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Macy's Inc. (

M, Financial) released its first-quarter 2021 earnings results before the opening bell on May 18.

The company registered higher-than-anticipated earnings and revenue for the quarter thanks to robust digital performance. Additionally, the effort to slash inventories coupled with the government stimulus program lifted the company's overall results.

The key numbers

The department store chain recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, which was up from a loss per share of $2.03 reported in the prior-year quarter. It also greatly surpassed Wall Street's projected loss per share of $0.41. Revenue was $4.71 billion, topping expectations of $4.37 billion.

Comparable store sales climbed 62.5%, both on an owned and licensed basis. Analysts had projected a 44.9% surge in comps. The growth was attributable to persistent store recovery coupled with robust digital performance.

Reflecting on the company's performance, Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette said:

"In our first quarter we outperformed sales expectations across all three of our brands: Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. We built on our momentum from the fourth quarter and our sales trend continued to improve throughout the first quarter. These results were driven by the positive effects of the government stimulus program and expanding vaccine rollout, coupled with the accelerated execution of our Polaris strategy, including investments in our digital platforms. Macy's remains a fashion and style source for customers as a digitally led omnichannel retailer."

Digital sales

As a result of the pandemic, customers often refrained from going to the physical stores, which is why digital traffic gained momentum during the quarter.

Digital sales rose 34% in the reported quarter as more customers visited the company's app and website. In fact, online sales made up 37% of the company's total sales. During the quarter, the company gained 4.6 million new customers with a majority of them shopping online. Gennette commented:

"We anticipate annual digital sales to reach $10 billion within the next three years, and that digital will become an even more profitable contributor to our business."

Efforts for improvement

As a mall-based store, Macy's is under pressure as more and more consumers shop online. The quarterly results are a reflection of the intensifying competition in the apparel and beauty segments from rivals such as Target Corp. (

TGT, Financial) and Walmart Inc. (WMT, Financial). Therefore, the company is focusing on upgrading its stores' interiors and enhancing its product assortment.

The department store chain announced a major transformation in early 2020. As per the announcement, the company will close down 125 stores by 2023. In addition, it will cut 9% of its corporate staff and shut some offices in Cincinnati and San Francisco. This move will help the retailer save as much as $1.5 billion on a yearly basis through fiscal 2022, part of which will be invested back into its growth initiatives such as launching more of its off-price backstage locations.

Financials and inventory position

For the fiscal quarter which ended on May 1, the company had cash on hand of roughly $1.8 billion.

Inventory was down 23.1% as compared to the year-ago period, reflecting efforts to manage strong e-commerce demand.

Guidance

For full fiscal 2021, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share to be in the $1.71 to $2.12 range. Revenue is projected to be around $21.73 billion to $22.23 billion. Analysts are expecting adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents and revenue of $20.7 billion for the period.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

Author's Avatar
A seasoned writer with keen interest in the automotive, technology, telecommunication, retail and aerospace sectors.