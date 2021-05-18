Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Sabra Health Care REIT (NAS:SBRA, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $17.26 per share and the market cap of $3.7 billion, Sabra Health Care REIT stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Sabra Health Care REIT is shown in the chart below.

Because Sabra Health Care REIT is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Sabra Health Care REIT has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which is worse than 87% of the companies in REITs industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Sabra Health Care REIT at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Sabra Health Care REIT is poor. This is the debt and cash of Sabra Health Care REIT over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Sabra Health Care REIT has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $601.6 million and earnings of $0.66 a share. Its operating margin is 42.39%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of Sabra Health Care REIT is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Sabra Health Care REIT over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Sabra Health Care REIT is -9.2%, which ranks worse than 82% of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -16.2%, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in REITs industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Sabra Health Care REIT's ROIC was 4.36, while its WACC came in at 8.51. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Sabra Health Care REIT is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Sabra Health Care REIT (NAS:SBRA, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 74% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Sabra Health Care REIT stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

