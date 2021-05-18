Logo
Lincoln National Corporation to Hold 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 3, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image



Lincoln Financial Group (

NYSE:LNC, Financial) announced today that Lincoln National Corporation will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the Annual Meeting) on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT, in a virtual meeting format via live audio webcast.



As described in the companys proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, only shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 29, 2021 are entitled to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting.



If you are a shareholder of record as of March 29, 2021 and wish to attend the virtual Annual Meeting:



Visit register.proxypush.com%2Flnc on your smart phone, tablet or computer and enter your control number, which is located on the proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials that you received. You will also need to enter your name and a valid email address. In addition, during registration you will have the option to ask questions for management to address during the Annual Meeting. After completing the registration process, you will receive a confirmation email.



Approximately one hour prior to the start of the virtual Annual Meeting on June 3, you will receive an email at the email address you provided during registration. This email will contain a unique link that will allow you to access the Annual Meeting online.



The Annual Meeting will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. EDT. We recommend that you access the meeting prior to the start time, to allow ample time to log in to the meeting and test your computer audio system. Online access will open at approximately 8:45 a.m. EDT.



During the meeting you will have the ability to vote, ask questions and examine the list of shareholders entitled to notice of the Annual Meeting. If you are a beneficial holder of record (i.e., you hold your shares through a broker-dealer or other financial institution), in order to vote your shares during the meeting you will need to obtain a legal proxy from your bank, broker or other nominee in advance of the meeting and then email or scan a copy of your legal proxy to the Companys transfer agent, Equiniti, at [email protected], with Legal Proxy in the subject line.



Technical assistance will be available in the event you encounter any technical difficulties when accessing the meeting or during the meeting. The technical support number will be included in the email containing your unique meeting link that you will receive approximately one hour prior to the meeting start time. The technical support number will also be posted on the virtual meeting website.



After the meeting, we will post to the Investor Relations section of our website questions and answers addressed during the virtual Annual Meeting.



About Lincoln Financial Group



Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (

NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $311 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweeks Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

