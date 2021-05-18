Cushman & Wakefield Recognized as Green Lease Leaders





Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) and client, Capgemini, have been awarded gold-level Team Transaction recognition through the Green Lease Leaders program in recognition of their commitment to increasing environmental performance and sustainability in buildings.









Awarded by the Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) and the U.S. Department of Energys (DOE) Better Buildings Alliance, the Green Lease Leaders program sets standards for what constitutes a green lease and recognizes landlords, tenants and real estate organizations for creating and implementing those leases.









Cushman & Wakefield, as exclusive provider of Lease Transaction and Data Management to Capgemini, has worked with the global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services to help transform its green lease goals into a global implementation program.









Cushman & Wakefield works to enable its partners to achieve green lease targets and ensure landlords collaborate effectively with tenants to implement actions addressing renewable energy, waste management, recycling, water and energy use across its global property portfolio. In collaboration with its partners, it champions collaboration with landlords to drive high performance and healthy buildings and meet tenants' sustainability goals.









Venkat Neelakantan, who leads the sustainability agenda for Capgeminis Corporate Real Estate Services function, shared: Capgemini has been working relentlessly towards creating a positive impact through a plethora of energy and sustainability initiatives. Our ambitious science-based emissions reduction targets require us to take key transformational action to deliver our commitment to become a carbon neutral organization no later than 2025 and net zero by 2030. This award is a testimony of us progressing in the right direction towards this ambition.









Laurence Girod, who leads the Capgemini account for Cushman & Wakefield, said: Improving environmental performance is front of mind for everyone involved in real estate and designing-in agreed targets that benefit both parties in a lease is a powerful way to ensure measurable progress, especially when scaled up across a global portfolio.









The IMT and the U.S. DOEs Better Buildings Alliance will recognize Cushman & Wakefield and Capgemini together with other members of this years cohort of Green Lease Leaders through the U.S. DOEs Better Buildings Initiative.









A green lease is a standard form lease with additional clauses included which provide for the management and improvement of the environmental performance of a building by both owner and occupier. The document is legally binding, and its provisions remain in place for the duration of the term.









A green lease enables both landlord and occupier to better understand each others environmental aspirations, identify where opportunities for collaboration exist and develop an understanding of how improvements can best be undertaken.









About Cushman & Wakefield









