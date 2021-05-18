Logo
UPS to Hire 100 in Buffalo Area

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • Part-time positions are available on multiple shifts
  • These positions offer health care, pension and tuition benefits, and a discounted stock purchase opportunity
  • Over 120,000 part-time employees at UPS have gone on to full-time driving positions or into management roles
  • For those displaced by COVID-19, UPS jobs offer an opportunity to launch a new career
  • Applications available at upsjobs.com

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (: UPS) announced today that it expects to hire over 100 employees in the Buffalo area. These jobs are permanent, part-time package handling positions in UPS sortation hubs and centers that can lead to a career.

More than 56 percent of UPSs current drivers and management staff were originally hired for part-time package handler jobs. Promotion from within enabled many to begin their careers at UPS.

Were proud to move our world forward by delivering what matters, and the rapid and ongoing growth of ecommerce coupled with overall demand for our services is creating new part-time opportunities, said Karsys Hernandez, Director of Human Resources. Were looking for people to join our team here in the Buffalo area, and to possibly start a great career at UPS.

Through the companys Earn and Learn program, eligible employees who are students can earn up to $25,000 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay. UPS has invested nearly $670 million in tuition assistance nearly $30 million a year since the program was established in 1997 helping over 300,000 employees pay for their college education.

These jobs come with competitive pay and benefits, including healthcare (after a short waiting period), retirement contributions, tuition assistance and a discounted stock purchase program. Hourly starting pay is up to $17.00 depending on location, shift and position, and includes annual raises.

UPS is hiring at the following Buffalo-area location:

Buffalo 1907 James E. Casey Drive, Buffalo, NY 14206

Interested applicants should apply at upsjobs.com.

Photos and video b-roll can be found at: brand.ups.com/en-us/UPS-Hiring.html

About UPS

UPS (: UPS) is one of the worlds largest package delivery companies with 2020 revenue of $84.6 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The companys more than 540,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to being a steward of the environment and positively contributing to the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion. The company can be found on the Internet at www.ups.com, with more information at www.stories.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.

Contact:

UPS Media Relations, [email protected]

