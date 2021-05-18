Logo
8x8 Announces Experience Communications as a Service (XCaaS) to Help Organizations Meet New Work Requirements

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image



8x8%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced Experience+Communications+as+a+Service (XCaaS), a cloud communications deployment model that erases the boundary between Unified+Communications+as+a+Service (UCaaS) and Contact+Center+as+a+Service (CCaaS). With XCaaS, organizations can support the communications requirements of all employees as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005338/en/

8x8 Announces Experience Communications as a Service (XCaaS) to Help Organizations Meet New Work Requirements. Erases the Boundary Between Siloed Solutions to Bring Employee and Customer Communications Together to Optimize Customer Experience. (Graphic: Buisness Wire)

8x8 Announces Experience Communications as a Service (XCaaS) to Help Organizations Meet New Work Requirements. Erases the Boundary Between Siloed Solutions to Bring Employee and Customer Communications Together to Optimize Customer Experience. (Graphic: Buisness Wire)



Addressing a large community of UCaaS, CCaaS and technology analysts at the 8x8 Analyst Summit, 8x8 CEO Dave Sipes commented, As is in other markets, such as CRM and ERP, when organizations transitioned from legacy, on-premises systems to SaaS and cloud deployment models, fragmentation occurred resulting in multiple disparate solutions across the enterprise. XCaaS eliminates communications silos, brings the employee experience and customer experience back together, and helps drive the cloud communications industry forward significantly.



IT, CX and line of business leaders are challenged in their ability to deliver effective solutions for an evolving and increasingly complex work environment. Obtaining a 360 degree view of both employees and customers is critical for overall organizational effectiveness and long-term business success. According to Metrigy, companies find success when they integrate their contact center with unified communications. Those using an integrated cloud unified communications and contact center solution from a single vendor reported nearly 100 percent revenue improvement, a 14 percent cost decrease, a 57 percent customer experience rating improvement and a 37 percent agent efficiency improvement.



8x8 XCaaS uniquely delivers a single platform for both employee and customer experience, which includes fully integrated, cloud native contact+center, voice, team+chat, meetings and Communications+Platform+as+a+Service (CPaaS) capabilities. Built on a resilient, secure and compliant cloud platform, 8x8 offers the highest levels of reliability, and is backed by the industrys only UCaaS and CCaaS platform-wide 99.99 percent uptime SLA.



8x8s integrated cloud communications and contact center platform provides us the flexibility and resilience to quickly manage all employee and customer interactions from any location or device, said Brian Himstedt, Sr. Director of Technology at The Kansas City Royals. With XCaaS, its not just the operational value when it comes to the platform. Its the data insights and the ability to which you can make those insights readily available across the organization to help us provide a better customer and fan experience.



8x8 XCaaS addresses todays dynamic, critical workplace requirements by offering:





  • High Availability Platform: ensures consistent, global service delivery across all employee and customer communications backed by a platform-wide SLA. Delivers the highest levels of security, privacy, compliance and data residency adherence through a single framework and policy.





  • Company-Wide Collaboration: offers one organization-wide directory with shared real-time presence and seamless contextual transfers between voice, video and chat interactions.





  • Unified Administration: providesa single provisioning and configuration console for all employee communications along with single pane system-wide monitoring and reporting and mix and match user types.





  • Shared Integrations: delivers a single integration framework across contact center and cloud communications for more than 50 third-party apps, including Microsoft+Teams, to simplify the technology footprint and extend it to new use cases and workflows.





  • Cross-Platform Analytics: provides relatable, cross-platform data sets that deliver real-time insights from every interaction, as well as more powerful AI and machine learning and a complete view of customer journeys across the organization. Managers and supervisors are able to provide real-time feedback using advanced natural language processing (NLP), machine learning and AI.





This past year has highlighted that the siloed, inflexible communications bundles of the past will not be sufficient for the future of work. 8x8's open cloud platform with a full complement of integrated, modular capabilities allows us to deliver a highly differentiated solution to the market that advances the communications, collaboration and engagement needs of our customers, said Andrew Halliwell, Product Director, Virgin Media Business.



8x8 Webinar



Register for the upcoming Solve+for+X%3A+Communications+Choices+for+EX+and+CX+Optimization webinar on June 17, 2021 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET with Metrigy CEO and Principal Analyst Robin Gareiss, and 8x8s Senior Vice President of Product Management Hunter Middleton and Global Vice President of Product Marketing Meghan Keough to learn more about XCaaS, and why more organizations are selecting an integrated UCaaS and CCaaS solution.



About 8x8, Inc.



8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.



Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to 8x8s periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. 8x8 undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



8x8 and 8x8 X Series are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005338/en/

