Novamind Opens Client Care Center to Support High Demand for Treatments

Invests in care support systems to facilitate rapid expansion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, has opened a new Novamind Client Care Center ("Client Care Center") to manage the overwhelming demand for its treatments and to support its planned growth to eight clinics by September 2021.

Novamind's new Client Care Center is located in Murray, Utah, and staffed by highly trained personnel who connect and interact with clients through various communication channels. On an average weekday, Novamind's Client Care team responds to approximately 700 inbound calls from clients, physicians, and caregivers.

"We are proud of how our clients begin and sustain their therapeutic relationships with our clinics," said Pierre Bou-Mansour, Chief Operating Officer of Novamind. "As we continue our rapid growth, we remain committed to maintaining a high degree of service while helping new and existing clients access our innovative mental health and psychedelic medicine treatments."

After completing an intensive 4-8 week training program, Client Care Center specialists provide valuable services including managing client questions, resolving complex issues, and scheduling clients with appropriate providers. Specialists also coordinate physician referral intakes, fulfill prescription medication requests and treatment pre-authorizations, as well as verify and explain insurance benefits to match each client's unique needs.

The new Client Care Center was opened in response to record demand for treatments. Currently, all clinics have an approximate 2-week wait time to book new appointments. In 2020, Novamind recorded 20,000 client visits, and anticipates 65,000 client visits in 2021, a 225% increase.

"Novamind's expansion plan is six months ahead of schedule," reported Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director. "The significant growth in patient visits at our clinics is being supported by strategic investments in care delivery support systems. Our investment in the Client Care Center ensures that Novamind will continue to provide best-in-class mental healthcare as we accelerate our clinic network expansion."

Clients are welcome to contact Novamind's Client Care Center at +1 (801) 369-8989.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics, retreats, and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.



Contact Information

Novamind

Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director

Telephone: +1 (647) 953 9512

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Novamind Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: