Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in Commercial Strategy, Sales and Pricing





Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Homburg & Partner, a strategic management consulting firm with deep specialization in commercial strategy, sales, and pricing. Homburg & Partners team of 73 professionals have joined Accentures Customer, Sales & Service team. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.





Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, Homburg & Partner has a proven track record of increasing sales, market share and profitability with in-depth industry knowledge primarily for clients in the industrial goods, healthcare, and chemical industries. Through their strategic consulting expertise, Homburg & Partner helps clients attain measurable market success, achieve growth targets, and drive greater value from their sales and price management strategies.









The pandemic accelerated the shift for organizations to adopt new digital standards for customer experience and engagement, said Edwin van der Ouderaa, global lead of Customer, Sales & Service at Accenture. The addition of Homburg & Partners expands our ability to shape growth and efficiency strategies across the enterprise and will increase our clients focus on growing their sales and profits, as they pivot to their next generation customer engagement.









Frank Riemensperger, market unit lead for Accenture in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Russia, said: Acquiring Homburg & Partner reinforces our strategy and process capabilities, especially with commercial strategy, sales and pricing methods and knowledge so crucial for the digital economy. When we combine our implementation skills, global reach, and digital expertise with Homburg & Partners strengths, well be able to create value for clients in new ways.









For the past 20 years, Homburg & Partner has worked with large to mid-sized companies on projects ranging from developing go-to-market strategies, optimizing sales processes and organizations to implementing leading pricing methodologies. Numerous distinctions such as WirtschaftsWoche Best of Consulting 2020 and %26ldquo%3BBrandEins+Beste+Berater+2021%26rdquo%3B recognize Homburg & Partner as one of the leading commercial strategy, sales, and pricing consultancies in Germany. Additionally, through its renowned founder Christian Homburg, Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. mult., Homburg & Partner is well connected to the University of Mannheim, its alumni network and to leading academia globally.









Homburg & Partner stands for excellent and practicable consulting services at the highest level which always keep the market in sight. Accentures scale and market share will enable us to extend our value proposition to customers across industries and geographies, said Prof. Christian Homburg, founder, and chairman of Homburg & Partners scientific advisory board.









About Accenture





Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services all powered by the worlds largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.









Accentures Customer%2C+Sales+%26amp%3B+Service team brings together new experience strategies, new ways of working and transformative technologies to help companies navigate change, accelerate growth, and optimize cost by activating exceptional experiences and humanized engagement at scale across the entirety of the business.









Forward-Looking Statements





