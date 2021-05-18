Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Announces Profitability and Significant Revenue Growth

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Announces Profitability and Significant Revenue Growth

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 /Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc."Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading CannaTech company, announced today that revenue grew 17% while operating expenses decreased 43% year-over-year, in the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The company achieved its first profitable quarter as a public company, making $100,000+ versus a loss of over $1M in the same period a year ago. The company reported strong revenue growth while also reducing operating expenses by 43%.

"Our latest results prove we continue to move in the right direction. The shift to a SaaS based model is paying off with increased efficiency and more reliable monthly recurring revenue," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "The focus for 2021-22 will be continued growth and a focus on strategic partnerships. The macro-level outlook is as good as we have seen it since we started the business."

"Our SMART TECH group of products is being well received by the market," continued Rossner. "As new markets open, our continued innovation will fuel growth and opportunity for additional revenue streams."

Leafbuyer realizes revenue from the sale of its sophisticated technology platforms, which drive cannabis consumers to dispensaries and product companies across the country. The solutions include loyalty programs, smart app technology, and mobile application-based ordering along with the company's website, Leafbuyer.com.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive marketing technology providers in the cannabis industry. Hundreds of cannabis businesses use the Leafbuyer texting and loyalty platform and the Smart App solution to engage with current and potential customers.Leafbuyer.comis a robust online resource for cannabis consumers, and the company's partnerships with other websites have created a national network of cannabis deals and information that reaches millions of consumers every month.

Learn more at tech.leafbuyer.com

Contact:
Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.
Vida Almich (720) 427-3927
[email protected]

SOURCE: Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647914/Leafbuyer-Technologies-Inc-Announces-Profitability-and-Significant-Revenue-Growth

img.ashx?id=647914
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment