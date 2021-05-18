Core-Mark Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CORE





Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) to Performance Food Group Company is fair to Core-Mark shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Core-Mark shareholders will receive $23.875 per share in cash and 0.44 Performance Food shares for each Core-Mark share. Upon closing, Core-Mark shareholders will own approximately 13% of the combined company.









Halper Sadeh encourages Core-Mark shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].









The investigation concerns whether Core-Mark and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Core-Mark shareholders; (2) determine whether Performance Food is underpaying for Core-Mark; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Core-Mark shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Core-Mark shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.









Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.









