Sidney Resources Corporation Launches Mining Technology Division & Project Update

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

LEWISTON, ID / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Sidney Resources Corporation (SDRC) is pleased to announce the hiring of Gary Mladjan as the company launches its Mining Technology Research and Development Division. Our new division plan will actively engineer and design the inaugural "thermal fracturing" prototype units for the mining industry and adjunct applications in the areas of construction and rescue where safe and efficient removal of material is required. Based on proprietary and patented laser array technology, we believe the future of mining, construction and rescue will be transformed through processes that increase yield productivity in mining, delivers efficiency and safety in all applications while decreasing operational time and decreasing costs associated with labor, insurance liability and most importantly exceeding environmental compliance. Mr. Mladjan brings extensive opto-mechanical engineering experience with various defense contractors including Raytheon Corporation. He previously served as the Vice-President/Engineering and Technology/Director for Merger Mines Corporation. He served as a team member in the development of a number of electro-optical night vision and laser devices. He was the lead engineer in the advanced conceptual design, engineering costing, product design and manufacturing on many projects at Raytheon, Hughes Aircraft, Northrop Electronics Division and Aerojet Electro Systems. He was a designated Raytheon corporate expert for Investment Casting and for Single Point Diamond Machining as well as a developer in the use of exotic materials and technologies for defense products. Mr. Mladjan has authored several published papers on New and Innovative Technology and Detail Design in Exotic Materials. He served in the U.S. Army, Corps of Engineers. Welcome Gary.

Our contractor, Groundhog Mining and Milling Company, based out of Dillon Montana, will be arriving in Warren Idaho this week to begin early work on the Lucky Ben Project. The work, will include the staking of additional mining claims at locations which will enhance the future of the Lucky Ben Project. They will begin to move equipment on location the first week of June to get the season started which will commence the extensive exploration work to include drift work and drilling along and below the previously mined stopes. The private offering fund raise is fully committed and has allowed us to move forward this year and beyond, so thank you to all that invested.

Please visit our website at www.sidneyresourcescorporation.com and follow our progress.

Dan Hally
Vice President of Operations
Sidney Resources Corporation
509-552-9858
[email protected]

SOURCE: Sidney Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647922/Sidney-Resources-Corporation-Launches-Mining-Technology-Division-Project-Update

