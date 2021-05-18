Datasea Announces Strategic Partnership With the Objective of Providing Smart Community Services to 110 Residential Communities in Changsha City by December 5, 2021

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) (" Datasea "), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and education-related technologies in China, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary company Guozhong Haoze (Beijing) Technology Ltd. ("Guozhong Haoze") entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Hunan Changdian Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Changdian") with the objective of providing smart community services to 110 residential communities in Changsha City by December 5, 2021.

Under the agreement, Changdian will assist Guozhong Haoze with smart community services distribution and market expansion in Changsha City, the capital of Hunan province with a population of over 8 million. Smart community Services focus on the security needs of households and property management, including pandemic prevention and control, while facilitating intelligent upgrades for the whole community. Through hardware equipment that facilitates contactless body temperature measurement and face recognition, smart community services help businesses like property management companies with community intelligent management. Through the mobile app, smart community services can directly reach households and residents in the communities and address their daily life needs by providing access to online shopping, local services, electronic payment and other value-added services.

"I am very pleased to announce the strategic cooperation with Changdian and look forward to providing services to a potential of 110 communities in Changsha City. Pandemic control and prevention has become a new focus in the community safety and Datasea's smart community services fulfill that need perfectly. Meanwhile, Datasea completes a business model upgrade so that smart community services can generate diverse revenue streams for the company through sales of systems, advertising revenue and online operations. As we see the business potential and vitality of the community in the long run, our services are strategically designed to serve everyday needs of residents while promoting community engagement," said Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, "In the future, we will continue to expand our product availabilities in other cities with strategic partners. Datasea focuses on delivering seamless services supported by technology while creating sustainable value for our shareholders."

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea is a technology company in China engaged in providing smart security solutions smart hardware and developing education-related technologies. Datasea leverages its proprietary technologies, intellectual property, innovative products and market intelligence to provide comprehensive and optimized security solutions and education related technologies to its clients. Datasea has been certified as one of the High Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company's achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Investor and Media Contact:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Telephone: +1(646) 866-7989

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Datasea Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: