Cannonau Corporation Announces New Medical Advisor

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cannonau Corporation Announces New Medical Advisor

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

SKANEATELES, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Cannonau Corp (OTC PINK:CNNC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Douglas Pitchford, MD as medical advisor. His knowledge of the use of CBD products in pain management is extensive. Dr. Pitchford uses Cannonau CBD products personally and utilizes the Cannonau CBD product line in his pain practice to treat his patients.

New Jersey native Dr. Douglas Pitchford, MD., is a board-certified, fellowship-trained Pain Management Specialist. With over 36 years of experience in the medical field, his specialties include; Anesthesiology, Pain Management, and Pain Medicine. A graduate of Rutgers Medical School in 1985, Dr. Pitchford is currently affiliated with medical facilities Princeton Medical Center and Hudson Regional Medical Center.

In his capacity as Medical Advisor for Cannonau, Dr. Pitchford will utilize his medical experience toward the evaluation, critique, and communication of medical and scientific information related to the Cannonau products. He will also assist the clinical research team and provide support to training sales and marketing personnel.

With the help of Dr. Pitchford's extensive medical expertise, Cannonau is confident this relationship will help with the company's continued growth and development and will play a valuable role in guiding strategic decisions and broadening our client relationships.

Carmen Carbona, Cannonau's President, and CEO commented: "Dr. Douglas Pitchford MD. is an important addition to our expanding team of experts. Utilizing his insight, scientific direction, and expertise will improve efficiencies, promote company growth and benefit our customers and shareholders."

About Cannonau Corp.

Cannonau Corp. markets packages and distributes an assortment of Full-Spectrum Hemp-CBD-based products for the health-conscious consumer on our website https://shop.cannonau.biz. It is the mission of Cannonau Corp. to produce high-quality, pure, and 100% natural cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company takes pride in offering to the public refined full-spectrum products to stand behind with complete transparency. As CBD continues to be recognized for its many therapeutic qualities, Cannonau Corp. strives to educate the world on its natural and practical benefits and help them live happier and healthier lives.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cannonau Corporation's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Cannonau Corp undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE: Cannonau Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647893/Cannonau-Corporation-Announces-New-Medical-Advisor

img.ashx?id=647893
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment