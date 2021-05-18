Cannonau Corporation Announces New Medical Advisor

SKANEATELES, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Cannonau Corp (OTC PINK:CNNC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Douglas Pitchford, MD as medical advisor. His knowledge of the use of CBD products in pain management is extensive. Dr. Pitchford uses Cannonau CBD products personally and utilizes the Cannonau CBD product line in his pain practice to treat his patients.

New Jersey native Dr. Douglas Pitchford, MD., is a board-certified, fellowship-trained Pain Management Specialist. With over 36 years of experience in the medical field, his specialties include; Anesthesiology, Pain Management, and Pain Medicine. A graduate of Rutgers Medical School in 1985, Dr. Pitchford is currently affiliated with medical facilities Princeton Medical Center and Hudson Regional Medical Center.

In his capacity as Medical Advisor for Cannonau, Dr. Pitchford will utilize his medical experience toward the evaluation, critique, and communication of medical and scientific information related to the Cannonau products. He will also assist the clinical research team and provide support to training sales and marketing personnel.

With the help of Dr. Pitchford's extensive medical expertise, Cannonau is confident this relationship will help with the company's continued growth and development and will play a valuable role in guiding strategic decisions and broadening our client relationships.

Carmen Carbona, Cannonau's President, and CEO commented: "Dr. Douglas Pitchford MD. is an important addition to our expanding team of experts. Utilizing his insight, scientific direction, and expertise will improve efficiencies, promote company growth and benefit our customers and shareholders."

About Cannonau Corp.

Cannonau Corp. markets packages and distributes an assortment of Full-Spectrum Hemp-CBD-based products for the health-conscious consumer on our website https://shop.cannonau.biz. It is the mission of Cannonau Corp. to produce high-quality, pure, and 100% natural cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company takes pride in offering to the public refined full-spectrum products to stand behind with complete transparency. As CBD continues to be recognized for its many therapeutic qualities, Cannonau Corp. strives to educate the world on its natural and practical benefits and help them live happier and healthier lives.

