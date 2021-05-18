Logo
NuRAN Recieves DTC Elegibility

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC PINK:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been made eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and facilitates electronic settlement of stock certificate transfers in the United States. The shares of the Company, trading under the symbol "NRRWF" in the United States, are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC and is therefore considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities expedites the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

"We are pleased to have received DTC eligibility to facilitate the trading of our common shares for U.S. investors and brokerage firms. This will allow for faster execution and improved liquidity, which will help to broaden our investors base. We believe that the NuRAN value proposition will resonate well with US based investors." stated Francis Letourneau, NuRAN CEO.

About NuRAN Wireless

NuRAN Wireless is a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions. Its innovative radio access network (RAN), core network, and backhaul products dramatically drop the total cost of ownership, thereby creating new opportunities for established, as well as emerging mobile network operators. Indoor coverage, isolated rural communities, offshore platforms and ships, NuRAN Wireless helps its customers reach everyone, everywhere.

Additional Information

For further information about NuRAN Wireless: www.nuranwireless.com

Francis Letourneau, Director and CEO
[email protected]
Tel: (418) 264-1337

Frank Candido
Investor relations
[email protected]
Tel: (514) 969-5530

Cautionary Statement: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which relate to future events or NuRan's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to NuRAN's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. Many of these factors are beyond the control of the Company. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NuRAN Wireless Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/647842/NuRAN-Recieves-DTC-Elegibility

