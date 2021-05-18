Logo
Galaxy Next Generation Partners with Aisys Consulting to Scale its Business in Texas

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has parnered with Aisys Consulting ("Aisys"), a leading Texas based education technology reseller. With offices in McAllen, El Paso and San Antonio, Aisys is well positioned to assist Galaxy and its G2 brand in their efforts to scale their education business within the state of Texas.

Aisys has a long and successful history with the top school districts in their marketing area, driven by an overriding commitment to customer service that begins in the design phase and extends through the build out and installation of the classroom solution. Additionally Aisys is a holder of many of the contract vehicles that school districts typically source their products through, including TIPPS, TAPPS, BuyBoard, which helps streamline the purchasing cycle.

Joel Hernandez, Founder and President of Aisys, stated, "the G2 suite of products fills a void in our product line card by specifically addressing the need for enhanced communication products in the classroom - from bell, paging and intercom systems, to time sensitive Visual Alerts, to classroom audio systems. We have continued to receive an increase in inquiries from our customers who are looking for innovative communication solutions for their districts, schools and classrooms. Galaxy's G2 Communicator along with their cloud based Visual Alerts software are an ideal solution for many of these requests."

Hernandez, continued, "Galaxy's recently announced expansion into AI based classroom learning tools is something we have been exploring. The fact that Galaxy is expanding their product line in that direction with the Roybi solution made the decision to move forward with our partnership an easy decision."

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to partner with Joel and his team. The depth of relationships with their customer base, combined with their extensive knowledge base on classroom technologies, all tied together with their unwavering commitment to customer service, we feel we have found the perfect fit for a partner to take the Galaxy brand forward in Texas."

For additional information on Aisys Consulting, please visit: https://aisysconsulting.com.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:
[email protected]
p888-859-1274

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647905/Galaxy-Next-Generation-Partners-with-Aisys-Consulting-to-Scale-its-Business-in-Texas

