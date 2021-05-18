Chattahoochee Labs/heliosDx Corporate Update, Acquisition and Roadmap

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") recently acquired Chattahoochee Labs/heliosDX, announced via twitter the temporary withdrawal of their FINRA application for the name change, symbol change, and R/S. To get RushNet, Inc Pink current, we needed to have no pending corporate actions. Additionally, we filed with the Colorado SOS to revert to RushNet, Inc from heliosDX as per the OTCMarkets. Now we can move forward with completing necessary actions to become Pink current.

Also released via Twitter, we have finalized discussions to acquire a privately held laboratory with substantial revenues to join heliosDX. The proposed newly acquired laboratory would triple our revenues and quadruple our throughput. Once the Binding LOI is executed, additional information will be made available. This is the first major step of many in regards to positioning heliosDX as a presence on the national stage. As any major transaction, we cannot guarantee the outcome, but only the validity in nature as it stands today.

Below is the roadmap of key events to expect in the near term. We cannot guarantee these events will happen in this order. Some events are outside the control of the company, and cannot occur until previous events are completed.

Filing Disclosures

Filing Financials

Attorney Letter

Mid Quarter Financial update and Highlights

Pink Current

Acquisition(s) and/or LOI Update

R/S Reassessment

Reengage FINRA

SEC Reporting

As always, we will continue to use Twitter as a source for keeping our shareholders and the investment community updated with company activities, and PR material events when necessary. You can view our Twitter by visiting https://twitter.com/dx_helios.

About heliosDX and Chattahoochee Labs:

Having begun operations in 2015, the company has witnessed profit and exceptional growth each year and is predicting well over 6 million dollars in revenue in 2021. This year we take on our third mass spectrometer, the powerful Absciex 4500, which will allow us to serve the massive needs of our clientele, which has been under strain. With the procurement of a new QuantStudio 12x we now have the ability to test 1500 Covid19 patients per day. With infectious disease testing validations being completed next week, we will be able to better serve clients all over by creating more robust testing menus and quicker turnaround time for Covid19, UTI, and RPP testing. Furthermore, with the assumption of our Ion S5 GeneStudio NGS testing equipment, we are poised for the huge genetics market that is so underserved. The company is currently in the midst of rebranding from Chattahoochee Labs to heliosDX.

Contact: Chattahoochee Labs/heliosDX

[email protected]

www.chattahoocheelabs.com

www.heliosdx.com (In Development)

Twitter Handle: @dx_helios

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives - On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis. The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19. The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: RushNet, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: