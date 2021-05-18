Extraterrestrial Evidence and Anti-Gravity Technology: Some of the Extraordinary Topics on Deep Space Season 3, Now Available on Gaia

BOULDER, Colo., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. ( GAIA), a conscious media and community company, is pleased to announce that the season three premiere of the popular docu-series Deep Space launched on Monday, May 17th. New episodes are available exclusively on Gaias streaming service every Monday.



Deep Space season three asks even bigger questions and offers alternative explanations to conventional paradigms. The third season explores topics ranging from evidence of extraterrestrial influences on Earth, advanced technologies of warp drive and anti-gravity propulsion, to the Holographic and Plasma Universe theories. The insights and scientific discussions shared in these episodes help bring a better understanding of the relationships between the physical world, consciousness, and intelligent life beyond our planet.

Previous seasons of Deep Space delved into the Secret Space Program, unusual moon anomalies, and advanced technologies within Unacknowledged Special Access Programs (USAPs) kept hidden from the public.

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channelsSeeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yogato its members in 185 countries. Gaias library includes approximately 8,000 titles, over 80% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

