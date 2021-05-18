Logo
HAGENS BERMAN Encourages Canaan (CAN) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Canaan Inc. ( CAN) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Feb. 10, 2021 Apr. 9, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CAN
Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]
844-916-0895

Canaan Inc. ( CAN) Securities Fraud Action:

The complaint is focused on Canaans statements about its bitcoin mining machine business.

According to the complaint, in past months, Canaan has falsely touted substantial improvement in its revenue visibility, its ability to more precisely forecast revenues, and its receipt of larger orders for its bitcoin mining machines. As recently as Apr. 9, 2021, Canaans CEO reportedly assured investors that the global shortage of chips used in its equipment did not negatively impact the company.

But, on Apr. 12, 2021, Canaan reported horrible Q4 and FY 2020 financial results. Blaming supply chain disruptions, the company reported Q4 2020 total computing power sold tanked 93% year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. Canaan also reported FY 2020 total computing power sold tanked 37% year-over-year. During the companys earnings conference call that morning CEO Nangeng Zhang admitted, contrary to earlier statements, that Canaan had in fact run into a severe shortage of chip supply.

This news sent the price of Canaan American Depositary Shares crashing nearly 30% lower that day.

Were focused on investors losses and proving Canaan intentionally and falsely assured investors of its forecasted revenues and its insulation from the chip shortage, said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Canaan investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firms investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Canaan should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

