Retailers fashioning new in-store and online experiences through technology innovation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Retailers fashioning new in-store and online experiences through technology innovation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

New survey reveals retail is turning to Edge computing to help drive next wave of digital applications

PR Newswire

DENVER, May 18, 2021

DENVER, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For retailers, delivering seamless digital experiences both on the sales floor and online has become more important than ever the need for which has only been accelerated by the pandemic. Edge computing has emerged as an integral element in propelling new digital applications in both brick-and-mortar and online commerce, as well as driving other critical business outcomes. According to survey data from IDC Research, sponsored by Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), 73% of retail business leaders view Edge computing as a strategic investment, with 47% planning to invest in Edge solutions in less than one year.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/85243511-lumen-idc-research-survey-retail-edge-computing/

"Key retail operations rely on real-time or frequent access to data, and edge computing can improve data access speed and performance, as well as maintain data security which is imperative in retail," says Leslie Hand, vice president, IDC Retail Insights. "Edge computing solutions can drive improvements in areas including personalized customer engagement, order management, customer self-service and omnichannel process automation."

To learn more about Lumen Edge computing solutions for retail, visit: https://discover.lumen.com/l/edge-for-retail

Creating differentiated digital experiences
83% of retailers surveyed expect to have access to data in real-time or frequently, with two-thirds noting that data access is imperative for driving rich customer experiences. Customers expect faster and customized digital interactions whether they are engaging with an ecommerce site, mobile app or self-checkout kiosk. Edge computing allows data to reside closer to where digital interactions occur, greatly improving the speed at which it can be acquired, analyzed and acted upon. Having near real-time access to data can allow for experiences like cashier-less stores where a mobile app connects to sensors and tracks items added to a shopper's cart or personalized advertising strategies that recognize customers and send them predictive promotional offers based on their preferences or shopping history.

Improving operational efficiency
Customer facing innovations aren't the only way that retail companies can use Edge computing solutions. Supply chain applications that are dedicated to tasks like delivery, inventory management, pricing, and scanning can be boosted with Edge and IoT technology to adapt to constantly changing consumer patterns more quickly. For example, sensors placed in stores can track the flow of foot traffic to help with inventory placement.

Securing data at the edge
With the amount of private financial and personal identification information collected by retailers during customer transactions, security was noted as the top consideration when deploying Edge computing solutions. By moving data processing closer to where data is generated, data transmission is minimized, and the potential attack surface is reduced. Additionally, threats can be met head-on at the source with a variety of web application security solutions.

U.S. consumer confidence rose in April to its highest levels since the start of the pandemic1, signaling opportunity for retailers. However even before the pandemic, retail customers were demanding digital-first and personalized shopping experiences. With market pressures compounded by the effects of the pandemic, retailers are seeking out innovative technologies to find new ways to thrive. Edge computing has emerged as a key technology in powering retail business models of the future.

Additional Resources:

About Lumen Technologies:
Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies LLC is a wholly owned affiliate of Lumen Technologies Inc.

47% of retail organizations plan to invest in edge solutions in less than one year
Technology innovation driving new in-store and online retail experiences
Technology innovation driving new in-store and online retail experiences
Lumen Logo

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retailers-fashioning-new-in-store-and-online-experiences-through-technology-innovation-301293925.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment