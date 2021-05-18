PPL Corporation Holds 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareowners

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PPL Corporation Holds 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareowners

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 18, 2021


ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) continues to deliver electricity and gas safely and reliably during the COVID-19 pandemic, to advance strategic transactions the company announced in March, and to pursue a long-term strategy focused on driving value for all stakeholders, PPL President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi told investors during the company's annual meeting, which was held virtually today.

"The state of our business is strong, and it is only getting stronger," said Sorgi. "PPL's resolve, resilience and agility were on full display in 2020. In the face of a global pandemic, we responded quickly and effectively to protect our employees, maintain business continuity and deliver for our customers when it mattered most."

Sorgi said the company's 2020 achievements included providing award-winning customer service, investing more than $3 billion in infrastructure improvements, delivering on commitments to shareowners and stepping up to support local communities during the pandemic by donating $2 million to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Addressing the strategic transactions PPL announced on March 18, 2021, Sorgi said the company's planned sale of its U.K. utility business to National Grid and acquisition of National Grid's Rhode Island electric and gas utility business, The Narragansett Electric Company, will reposition PPL as a leading, high-growth, low-risk, U.S.-focused energy company. He said PPL remains on track to close on the sale of Western Power Distribution by the end of July and is confident in its ability to close on the Narragansett Electric acquisition by March 2022.

"The end result of our strategic repositioning will be a stronger PPL, one with substantial growth prospects, an improved financial profile, and enhanced strategic positioning," he said. "And PPL will be poised to create utilities of the future."

As the company moves forward, Sorgi said PPL's corporate strategy is focused on driving value for all stakeholders and is built around five key objectives:

  • Achieving industry-leading performance in safety, reliability, customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.
  • Advancing a clean energy transition while maintaining affordability and reliability.
  • Maintaining a strong financial foundation and creating long-term value for our shareowners.
  • Fostering a diverse and exceptional workplace.
  • Building strong communities in the areas we serve.

During the company's annual meeting, PPL shareowners elected nine directors to one-year terms, approved 2020 compensation for executive officers named in the company's proxy statement and ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021.

For additional background information on the directors elected today, visit the Board of Directors page at www.pplweb.com.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve 10 million customers in the United States and United Kingdom. With more than 12,000 employees, the company is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.

Statements contained in this news release, including statements with respect to future earnings, performance and corporate strategy, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although PPL Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these statements. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the factors and other matters discussed in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and "Item 7. Combined Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in PPL Corporation's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

Contacts:
For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-5997
For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-corporation-holds-2021-annual-meeting-of-shareowners-301294043.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment