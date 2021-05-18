Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $1.232 per share and the market cap of $69.2 million, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is shown in the chart below.

Because Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is 1 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is poor. This is the debt and cash of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $48 million and loss of $4.67 a share. Its operating margin is -29.51%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP at 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is -23.1%, which ranks worse than 84% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -100%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP's ROIC is -2.45 while its WACC came in at 50.27. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.