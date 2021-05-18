Constellation Software Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $1433.0473 per share and the market cap of $30.4 billion, Constellation Software stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Constellation Software is shown in the chart below.

Because Constellation Software is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 17.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 15.29% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Constellation Software has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.76, which is worse than 74% of the companies in Software industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Constellation Software at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Constellation Software is fair. This is the debt and cash of Constellation Software over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Constellation Software has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.2 billion and earnings of $16.26 a share. Its operating margin is 18.93%, which ranks better than 86% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Constellation Software at 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Constellation Software over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Constellation Software's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 76% of the companies in Software industry. Constellation Software's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 24.7%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in Software industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Constellation Software's ROIC is 9.88 while its WACC came in at 6.41.

To conclude, the stock of Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 71% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Constellation Software stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.