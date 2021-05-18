CuriosityStream Announces Launch Date of June 10th for Upcoming Doc Series DOUG TO THE RESCUE Featuring Aerial Cinematographer and Drone Pilot Doug Thron





CuriosityStream announced today a launch date of June 10th for its upcoming 6-part docu-seriesDOUG+TO+THE+RESCUE, featuring aerial cinematographer and drone pilot Doug Thron. The series gives viewers an inside look at what happens to animals (both wild & domestic) on the ground in the aftermath of a natural disaster. From hurricanes to wildfires, Doug travels to the hardest hit areas, using next-gen drone technology to find animals who are stranded or left behind and get them back safely to their owners or to their natural habitat.DOUG TO THE RESCUE is executively produced by CuriosityStreams Jorge Franzini and Lone Wolf Medias Kirk Wolfinger and Ezra Wolfinger.





The CuriosityStream original series 'Doug To The Rescue' premieres on June 10th, 2021 (Photo: CuriosityStream)





Already at the top of his game as a sought-after drone pilot and cinematographer, Doug knew his talent and the technology could help communities in need after a natural disaster, said Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO of CuriosityStream. We knew this was a story that our viewers would love. CuriosityStreams summer slate of original films and series is full of incredible people who are driven by their passions, and were thrilled to kick off the season with this series, where Dougs commitment to wildlife rescue and his love for animals comes across in every engaging scene.









Nothing is easy in the aftermath of a natural disaster. Theres often no power, no cell service and few public resources. People are displaced, often separated from their loved ones with no easy way to make contact. When services are scarce and too many people are in need, what happens to the animals that are caught in the aftermath? Thats where drone pilot Doug Thron comes in.









There always seems to be a natural disaster ravaging some part of the world, and the potential for drones to help rescue animals in those situations, whether wild or domestic, and help in their recovery is unlimited, said Doug Thron, drone pilot featured in CuriosityStreams Doug To The Rescue. The emotion when victims of a tragedy get their animals back is incredibly moving. It gives people a sense of hope to carry on after something so devastating. Im enormously grateful to be a part of that.









In Throns animal search and rescue efforts, he relies on 4 drones, made by DJI, outfitted for use in disaster areas. He uses a Phantom 4 Pro and Mavic Pro for scouting out specific zones. He then switches to a Matrice 210 RTK and a Matrice 210 V2, both of which are equipped with a spotlight, a 180x zoom lens, and an infrared camera. The forward-looking infrared (FLIR) camera is used by the U.S. Coast Guard and search and rescue units around the globe to detect heat signatures, allowing warm-blooded animals to jump out from their surroundings. The FLIR camera helps Doug quickly find animals among the rubble, at which point he switches the drone to a high-end optical camera to make a positive ID and get a clearer look at the scene. The drones GPS coordinates are recorded, so when animals are pinpointed by air, the rescue team knows exactly where to go.









CuriosityStream, a leading factual entertainment streaming service, recently premiered season 2 of the original series Engineering the Future, narrated by the Golden Globe-nominated David Oyelowo, as well as Nature Through Her Eyes, a 4-part original series exploring a dazzling vision of the natural world through the work of some of the best female cinematographers and filmmakers. Other exclusive originals coming soon to CuriosityStreams more than 16 million paying subscribers worldwide include season 3 of the acclaimed docu-series 4th and Forever, the 6-part Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo featuring the work of the iconic Dr. Jane Goodall, and Heval, the gripping, feature-length documentary about the controversial Hollywood actor who gave up everything to fight in the war against ISIS.









Watch+the+trailer+here.









About Doug Thron









As an aerial cinematographer, Doug Thron has been shooting professionally for 27 years. Hes one of the most widely-published aerial cinematographers in the country. After using his drones to film the devastation left in the wake of the Camp Fires in Paradise, CA, Doug joined the efforts there to rescue lost pets from the burn zone and reunite them with their owners. Driven by his commitment to the environment and his life-long love of animals, Doug now travels around the globe, anywhere his unique talents and technology can help as communities deal with the devastation left behind in a natural disaster.









About CuriosityStream









Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global factual streaming service and media company. CuriosityStreams documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, T-Mobile, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.









About Lone Wolf Media









Lone Wolf Media is an independent television production company with a long-standing reputation for developing and producing award winning programming across a wide variety of genres. Founded in 1997 by Kirk and Lisa Wolfinger, Lone Wolf Media has grown since then to become a leader in factual entertainment. From high-end expedition specials to action packed reality to primetime docu-dramas, Lone Wolf Medias programs demonstrate the best in non-fiction television.





