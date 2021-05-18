Farfetch Is a Good Pick for Growth Investors

Farfetch Ltd. ( FTCH, Financial) is a U.K.-based online luxury fashion retailer. The store lists fashion products of over 1,400 boutiques, brands and department stores from around the world.

Jos Neves, a fashion enthusiast, founded the fashion e-commerce platform in 2007 to provide consumers with access to a wide variety of luxury fashion products. He is now the company's CEO. Farfetch is a platform for boutiques all over the world to sell their products without having to hold any inventory. The company owns other businesses, including Browns, Stadium Goods and New Guards Group. The company went public in 2018. A few months ago, it formed a strategic relationship with JD.com Inc. ( JD, Financial) to expand into the fast-growing Chinese market.

Farfetch released first-quarter earnings on May 13, reporting a loss of 22 cents, which was slightly better than the earnings estimates of Wall Street analysts and surpassed revenue expectations as well. Shares have declined a staggering 37% so far this year, which is in complete contrast to the stellar performance of both the S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. This pullback in the stock presents growth investors with an attractive opportunity.

The company is making steady progress

Farfetch reported a gross merchandise value of $910 million for the first quarter, a 50% increase year over year with digital platform GMV reaching $790 million. Group revenue was $485 million, a 46% increase, and digital platform services revenue was $286 million, a 54% increase in comparison to the prior-year quarter. The adjusted Ebitda loss came in at $19 million.

Exhibit 1: GMV growth

Source: Investor presentation

China was the fastest-growing region for Farfetch in the March quarter, which does not come as a surprise considering how the company partnered with local channels such as WeChat to promote its products. The company also introduced an innovative feature to enable customers to interact with local stylists to get ideas on the latest fashion trends, and this strategy seems to have worked in favor of Farfetch in the first quarter. In March, the company also launched its storefront on Tmall Luxury Pavilion, which is owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( BABA, Financial), to boost its presence in China. This partnership will help Farfetch reach 800 million people.

Farfetch also launched 10 major brand partnership campaigns as part of its "Only on Farfetch" initiative in the first quarter, significantly expanding its reach. To promote circularity, the company offered Farfetch Fix, a luxury restoration service in collaboration with one of its open innovation startups, The Restory. The company also announced the launch of an e-concessions service that lets multibrand retailers access a deeper and broader range of concession supply in real-time.

In an attempt to improve the retail experience for the nearly $300 billion global luxury industry, Farfetch organized an event in the first quarter for more than 100 top executives representing leading luxury brands and retailers to showcase its Luxury New Retail suite of technology solutions. Further, the company signed an agreement with global department store Printemps to design in-store technology and a connected retail experience for a planned 300,000 square-foot flagship store in Doha, Qatar.

Commenting on all these positive developments, Farfetch CEO Jose Neves said:

"I am tremendously excited that our Luxury New Retail vision is gaining traction and that luxury brands around the world are joining us in bringing to bear the latest technologies to revolutionize and personalize the customer journey."

Farfetch seems to be doing the right thing by striking new partnerships with leading e-commerce companies to increase its customer reach, and the company is aggressively investing to expand its horizons and scale. Although this business strategy is capital intensive, Farfetch seems well-positioned to reap the rewards in the coming years.

Industry outlook

Statista projects the luxury apparel market to reach a value of $72 billion in 2021 and grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 4.28% through 2025. According to McKinsey, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on the luxury fashion market trends in 2021, with shoppers continuing to shift to digital platforms. A report prepared by McKinsey analysts highlights companies that performed well in 2020 had a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region, and many of them had a compelling digital proposition as well. As the lockdown forced consumers to switch to digital platforms, e-commerce players such as ASOS, Farfetch, Revolve, and Zalando came to the spotlight as luxury shoppers were left with no option but to shop for their desired products online. Historically, luxury shopping was very much limited to brick-and-mortar stores and the penetration of e-commerce channels was negligible. The lockdown, however, turned things around for online stores, and this trend is likely to persist for many years to come.

Confirming this expectation, Neves said:

"The momentum in our business is a reflection of the paradigm shift we have helped drive over the past year where we've seen accelerated online adoption by luxury consumers. We expect this will be sustained."

According to a recent study by Morning Consult, consumers are more likely to shop from businesses that take care of their employees while working toward achieving environmental, social and corporate governance goals. Luxury fashion retailers who embrace this trend, therefore, will prove to be winners over the next decade.

Takeaway

Farfetch has a strong online presence in the luxury fashion industry and is attracting interest from China, the world's largest destination for luxury items. The fashion e-commerce company has unrivaled reach with 3 million active consumers globally and best-in-class technology to attract more customers and brand partnerships. The growth has slowed recently, but is likely to gain traction as the economy recovers in the second half of the year.

The company is not profitable yet, but is well on pace to become profitable in the next couple of years. A long runway for growth is available for the company because the online luxury shopping industry is still in its infant stage. Growth investors, therefore, are likely to find the recent pullback in the stock price a very attractive opportunity.

Disclosure: The author owns shares of Farfetch.

