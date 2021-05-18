Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. Buys ContextLogic Inc, Asana Inc, JD.com Inc, Sells Bilibili Inc, Futu Holdings, Shopify Inc

New Purchases: WISH, ASAN, JD, SNAP, IQ, AFRM, VRT,

Investment company Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys ContextLogic Inc, Asana Inc, JD.com Inc, Snap Inc, DoorDash Inc, sells Bilibili Inc, Futu Holdings, Shopify Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. owns 30 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 1,083,214 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.72% XP Inc (XP) - 2,755,601 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.75% TAL Education Group (TAL) - 1,761,898 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.3% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 304,133 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.73% ContextLogic Inc (WISH) - 4,191,116 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. New Position

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 4,191,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 1,619,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $70.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 505,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 582,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $14.017300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,354,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 261,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $134.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 1,083,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd by 95.06%. The sale prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.93%. Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. still held 313,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 84.36%. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.8%. Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. still held 480,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 64.74%. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.19%. Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. still held 152,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 46.73%. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.239500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. still held 304,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. reduced to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 60.31%. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.79%. Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. still held 1,398,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 48.93%. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $123.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.72%. Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. still held 351,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.