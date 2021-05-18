Logo
Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. Buys ContextLogic Inc, Asana Inc, JD.com Inc, Sells Bilibili Inc, Futu Holdings, Shopify Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys ContextLogic Inc, Asana Inc, JD.com Inc, Snap Inc, DoorDash Inc, sells Bilibili Inc, Futu Holdings, Shopify Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. owns 30 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anglepoint+asset+management%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD.
  1. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 1,083,214 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.72%
  2. XP Inc (XP) - 2,755,601 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.75%
  3. TAL Education Group (TAL) - 1,761,898 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.3%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 304,133 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.73%
  5. ContextLogic Inc (WISH) - 4,191,116 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 4,191,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 1,619,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $70.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 505,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 582,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $14.017300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,354,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 261,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $134.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 1,083,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Reduced: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd by 95.06%. The sale prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.93%. Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. still held 313,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 84.36%. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.8%. Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. still held 480,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 64.74%. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.19%. Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. still held 152,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 46.73%. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.239500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. still held 304,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. reduced to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 60.31%. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.79%. Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. still held 1,398,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 48.93%. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $123.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.72%. Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. still held 351,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD.. Also check out:

1. ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD. keeps buying
