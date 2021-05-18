Logo
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Nicolet Bankshares Inc, ISHARES TRUST

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BlackRock Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells Nicolet Bankshares Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compton+wealth+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 254,338 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 53,652 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 72,726 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.45%
  4. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) - 139,460 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  5. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 108,154 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22%
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $282.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $848.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 31.96%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $171.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $136.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 83.10%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $457.922500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 57.17%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $67.47 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $76.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying
