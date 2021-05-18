Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Nicolet Bankshares Inc, ISHARES TRUST

New Purchases: BIL, SHY, ESGE, SUSB, NSC,

Investment company Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BlackRock Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells Nicolet Bankshares Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 254,338 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 53,652 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 72,726 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.45% iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) - 139,460 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 108,154 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22%

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $282.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $848.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 31.96%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $171.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $136.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 83.10%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $457.922500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 57.17%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $67.47 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $76.09.