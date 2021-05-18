Jade Capital Advisors, LLC Buys TransDigm Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc

New Purchases: TDG, DAL, ROK, AL, FCX, SPR, TER, OLN, WFG, AAL, X, VMC, ALB, TEX, IR, CMC, AER, IPGP, LTHM, DD, SABR, PLUG, DOW, APA, MT, FLOW, RCL, LYFT, HXL, LASR, OI, XL, OIS,

Investment company Jade Capital Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys TransDigm Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, The Chemours Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Southwest Airlines Co, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Nutrien, WestRock Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jade Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Jade Capital Advisors, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $247 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 200,000 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.53% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 22,500 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. New Position The Chemours Co (CC) - 350,000 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 775.00% Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 200,000 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. New Position United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - 165,000 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.00%

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $593.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $47.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $262.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Air Lease Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.63 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $45.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $121.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Chemours Co by 775.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 110.53%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $86.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 437.50%. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 65.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 71.07%. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 337,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $22.23, with an estimated average price of $19.54.