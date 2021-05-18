Logo
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC Buys TransDigm Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Jade Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TransDigm Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, The Chemours Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Southwest Airlines Co, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Nutrien, WestRock Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jade Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Jade Capital Advisors, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $247 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jade Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jade+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jade Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 200,000 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.53%
  2. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 22,500 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. The Chemours Co (CC) - 350,000 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 775.00%
  4. Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 200,000 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - 165,000 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.00%
New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $593.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $47.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $262.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Air Lease Corp (AL)

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Air Lease Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.63 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $45.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $121.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Chemours Co (CC)

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Chemours Co by 775.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 110.53%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $86.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 437.50%. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 65.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 71.07%. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 337,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Sold Out: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54.

Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42.

Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63.

Sold Out: Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI)

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $22.23, with an estimated average price of $19.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jade Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Jade Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jade Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jade Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jade Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
