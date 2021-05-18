Jade Capital Advisors, LLC Buys TransDigm Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc

- New Purchases: TDG, DAL, ROK, AL, FCX, SPR, TER, OLN, WFG, AAL, X, VMC, ALB, TEX, IR, CMC, AER, IPGP, LTHM, DD, SABR, PLUG, DOW, APA, MT, FLOW, RCL, LYFT, HXL, LASR, OI, XL, OIS,
- Added Positions: CC, RTX, TROX, NCLH, UAL, AQUA, WBT, AIR, MIDD, CHPT, ARNC, ESI, CCL, HUN, MP, PH, MOS, GDX,
- Reduced Positions: HEI, GT, UFS, KRA, BA, OEC, ALK, AA, CSTM, GE, STNG, VNTR, ATSG, ALTO,
- Sold Out: LUV, ODFL, ITW, NTR, WRK, ATI, TKR, SAVE, LYB, CCMP, LPX, ETN, HWM, AGCO, EAF, ARCH, OSB, WWD, VALE, LAC, FCEL, CLF, CMP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Jade Capital Advisors, LLC
- Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 200,000 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.53%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 22,500 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Chemours Co (CC) - 350,000 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 775.00%
- Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 200,000 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - 165,000 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.00%
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $593.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $47.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $262.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Air Lease Corp (AL)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Air Lease Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.63 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $45.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $121.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Chemours Co (CC)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Chemours Co by 775.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 110.53%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $86.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 437.50%. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 65.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 71.07%. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 337,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.Sold Out: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54.Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63.Sold Out: Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $22.23, with an estimated average price of $19.54.
