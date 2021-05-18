Townsquare Capital Llc Buys WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, , Amazon.com Inc, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Dollar General Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: DGRW, STIP, ET, ROST, VVNT, BMBL, PLTR, CHWY, CRH, API, CNK, AFRM, MGM, JLL, MAR, ZION, ATRC, OLO, ARKG, TEL, ARKW, CNNE, WYNN, ACCD, SYY, HLT, CTVA, OC, TBIO, XYL, GDDY, TWTR, JCI, RSP, COF, DRI, PH, CP, DIN, LVS, LEN, LYV, FLRN, VDC, VOO, MCHP, IEI, SMH, BATRK, SDOG, TX, PTLC, ELAN, UTZ, IWN, FVD, FTA, BNTX, RBAC, SKLZ, ARKK, OSTK, MO, AMP, BBVA, COG, CINF, SID, CCI, EWBC, EXR, IBN, MLM, MUFG, MT, NVEC, QTS, WPC, MMYT, NXPI, HTHT, DAC, ABB, PHG, TTM, STX, RYAAY, RGEN, RPM, PB, PKX, VBIV, AWH, USA, NYMT,

Investment company Townsquare Capital Llc Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, , Amazon.com Inc, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Dollar General Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Townsquare Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Townsquare Capital Llc owns 550 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 3,321,046 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.05% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 2,272,626 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,372,986 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.84% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,115,209 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,619,152 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%

Townsquare Capital Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.269700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 866,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsquare Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsquare Capital Llc initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 532,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsquare Capital Llc initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsquare Capital Llc initiated holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $24.66, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 110,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsquare Capital Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.407500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 50,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsquare Capital Llc added to a holding in by 547.71%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $26.28, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,775,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsquare Capital Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 388.67%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3287.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 10,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsquare Capital Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.695500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,321,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsquare Capital Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 1728.64%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $174.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 610,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsquare Capital Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 3502.14%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $492.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 30,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsquare Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,372,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Townsquare Capital Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Townsquare Capital Llc sold out a holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $59.83.

Townsquare Capital Llc sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $19.03.

Townsquare Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Townsquare Capital Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Townsquare Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74.