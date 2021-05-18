Logo
Townsquare Capital Llc Buys WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, , Amazon.com Inc, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Dollar General Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Townsquare Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, , Amazon.com Inc, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Dollar General Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Townsquare Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Townsquare Capital Llc owns 550 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOWNSQUARE CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/townsquare+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TOWNSQUARE CAPITAL LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 3,321,046 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.05%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 2,272,626 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
  3. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,372,986 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.84%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,115,209 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,619,152 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)

Townsquare Capital Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.269700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 866,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Townsquare Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Townsquare Capital Llc initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 532,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Townsquare Capital Llc initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT)

Townsquare Capital Llc initiated holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $24.66, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 110,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Townsquare Capital Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.407500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 50,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (MBG)

Townsquare Capital Llc added to a holding in by 547.71%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $26.28, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,775,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Townsquare Capital Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 388.67%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3287.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 10,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Townsquare Capital Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.695500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,321,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Townsquare Capital Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 1728.64%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $174.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 610,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Townsquare Capital Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 3502.14%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $492.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 30,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Townsquare Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,372,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Townsquare Capital Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Sold Out: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT)

Townsquare Capital Llc sold out a holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $59.83.

Sold Out: Nikola Corp (NKLA)

Townsquare Capital Llc sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $19.03.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Townsquare Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Townsquare Capital Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Townsquare Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of TOWNSQUARE CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:

1. TOWNSQUARE CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TOWNSQUARE CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TOWNSQUARE CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TOWNSQUARE CAPITAL LLC keeps buying

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

