CPV Partners, LLC Buys Laureate Education Inc, Talend SA

These are the top 5 holdings of CPV Partners, LLC
- MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) - 19,810,354 shares, 62.72% of the total portfolio.
- Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) - 3,215,056 shares, 24.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20166.36%
- Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) - 5,606,001 shares, 12.06% of the total portfolio.
- Talend SA (TLND) - 8,023 shares, 0.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
CPV Partners, LLC initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.800500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)
CPV Partners, LLC added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 20166.36%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $14.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.81%. The holding were 3,215,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.
