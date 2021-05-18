MONECO Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, PJT Partners Inc

New Purchases: SCHZ, SCHV, SCHG, CWI, SCHM, VYM, PCY, VMW, STZ, SCHR, PGX, CRM, SCHA, TDTT, GD, TTEC, AGG, LPLA, PEG, ORLY, RIDE, IJH, FSKR, AMD, ARKG, VOO, CL, SWAV, DE, IVE, SCHB, ABT, FDL, IEFA, SCHF, IJR, MTZ, FAM, BIOL, CIF,

SCHZ, SCHV, SCHG, CWI, SCHM, VYM, PCY, VMW, STZ, SCHR, PGX, CRM, SCHA, TDTT, GD, TTEC, AGG, LPLA, PEG, ORLY, RIDE, IJH, FSKR, AMD, ARKG, VOO, CL, SWAV, DE, IVE, SCHB, ABT, FDL, IEFA, SCHF, IJR, MTZ, FAM, BIOL, CIF, Added Positions: VIG, SCHD, JPM, AAPL, VUG, IWM, MSFT, JNJ, T, CVS, INTC, PBW, VZ, GLD, IBM, MDT, ITOT, VEA, XOM, LMT, IWR, AVGO, QCOM, AMZN, GDX, FCX, F, PFF, ORCL, DGRW, ARKK, GOOG, BMY, NEE, EFAV, KHC, BSV, QQQ, BRK.B, BX, MCD, CGC, EPD, EFA, ABBV, VTI, KO, UNP, VBR, BAC, VOT, IWF, BABA, UNH, NVDA, MO, NFLX, CMCSA, LLY, CSCO, ADBE, VOE, V, FB, VCSH, VO, VB, MMM, ET, PG, EMR, ETY, PYPL, OHI, DUK, NTR, MPW, BAX, IWB, CVX, IWP, IWD, LOW, COST, VWO, CAT, MDLZ, NEA, TGT, SYK, SHOP,

VIG, SCHD, JPM, AAPL, VUG, IWM, MSFT, JNJ, T, CVS, INTC, PBW, VZ, GLD, IBM, MDT, ITOT, VEA, XOM, LMT, IWR, AVGO, QCOM, AMZN, GDX, FCX, F, PFF, ORCL, DGRW, ARKK, GOOG, BMY, NEE, EFAV, KHC, BSV, QQQ, BRK.B, BX, MCD, CGC, EPD, EFA, ABBV, VTI, KO, UNP, VBR, BAC, VOT, IWF, BABA, UNH, NVDA, MO, NFLX, CMCSA, LLY, CSCO, ADBE, VOE, V, FB, VCSH, VO, VB, MMM, ET, PG, EMR, ETY, PYPL, OHI, DUK, NTR, MPW, BAX, IWB, CVX, IWP, IWD, LOW, COST, VWO, CAT, MDLZ, NEA, TGT, SYK, SHOP, Reduced Positions: USMV, GSLC, JPST, GSIE, HD, BND, GOOGL, HFRO, ALGN, IJK, IEI, ED, BXMX, VBK, ALB, FISV, BSCL, VTV, VV, TSLA, RTX, ONTX, MU, JKS, IVV, RYT, INTU, IWN, PBCT, PFE, LQD, XLK, SLF, HON, WRK, APLE, XLG,

USMV, GSLC, JPST, GSIE, HD, BND, GOOGL, HFRO, ALGN, IJK, IEI, ED, BXMX, VBK, ALB, FISV, BSCL, VTV, VV, TSLA, RTX, ONTX, MU, JKS, IVV, RYT, INTU, IWN, PBCT, PFE, LQD, XLK, SLF, HON, WRK, APLE, XLG, Sold Out: TTD, NIE, PJT, DON, ISRG, ZS, TDOC,

Investment company MONECO Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, sells The Trade Desk Inc, AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, PJT Partners Inc, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Intuitive Surgical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MONECO Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, MONECO Advisors, LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MONECO Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moneco+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 46,015 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,566 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 127,683 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.39% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 65,233 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 47,982 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.020100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 18,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $68.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 14,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $134.291700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $30.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 24,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 79.17%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 15,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.65%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.954400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 84.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.180100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 29.76%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $88.060100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PJT Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $66.23 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $72.44.

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.94.

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11.

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.