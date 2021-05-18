MONECO Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, PJT Partners Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MONECO Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, PJT Partners Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MONECO Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, sells The Trade Desk Inc, AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, PJT Partners Inc, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Intuitive Surgical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MONECO Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, MONECO Advisors, LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MONECO Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moneco+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MONECO Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 46,015 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,566 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 127,683 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.39%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 65,233 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
  5. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 47,982 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
New Purchase: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.020100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 18,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $68.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 14,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $134.291700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $30.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 24,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 79.17%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 15,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.65%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.954400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 84.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.180100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 29.76%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $88.060100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Sold Out: PJT Partners Inc (PJT)

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PJT Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $66.23 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $72.44.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.94.

Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of MONECO Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. MONECO Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MONECO Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MONECO Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MONECO Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider