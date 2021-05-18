Logo
No Street GP LP Buys Colony Capital Inc, Overstock.com Inc, Twitter Inc, Sells Green Dot Corp, Purple Innovation Inc, Stamps.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company No Street GP LP (Current Portfolio) buys Colony Capital Inc, Overstock.com Inc, Twitter Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, Fabrinet, sells Green Dot Corp, Purple Innovation Inc, Stamps.com Inc, Danaos Corp, Talend SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, No Street GP LP. As of 2021Q1, No Street GP LP owns 40 stocks with a total value of $769 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of No Street GP LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/no+street+gp+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of No Street GP LP
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 800,000 shares, 22.98% of the total portfolio.
  2. Green Dot Corp (GDOT) - 1,020,000 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.76%
  3. Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 215,000 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.33%
  4. Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 700,000 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
  5. Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) - 2,045,000 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
New Purchase: Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

No Street GP LP initiated holding in Colony Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

No Street GP LP initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $74.94. The stock is now traded at around $79.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

No Street GP LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

No Street GP LP initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fabrinet (FN)

No Street GP LP initiated holding in Fabrinet. The purchase prices were between $77.52 and $93.48, with an estimated average price of $86.63. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

No Street GP LP initiated holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The RealReal Inc (REAL)

No Street GP LP added to a holding in The RealReal Inc by 106.25%. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 825,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

No Street GP LP added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $158.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LendingClub Corp (LC)

No Street GP LP added to a holding in LendingClub Corp by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)

No Street GP LP sold out a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $31.56.

Sold Out: LF Capital Acquisition Corp (LFAC)

No Street GP LP sold out a holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.53 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.57.

Sold Out: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

No Street GP LP sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84.

Sold Out: Veritone Inc (VERI)

No Street GP LP sold out a holding in Veritone Inc. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $35.84.

Sold Out: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)

No Street GP LP sold out a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The sale prices were between $87.61 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $103.04.

Sold Out: 2U Inc (TWOU)

No Street GP LP sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of No Street GP LP. Also check out:

1. No Street GP LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. No Street GP LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. No Street GP LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that No Street GP LP keeps buying
