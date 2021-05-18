No Street GP LP Buys Colony Capital Inc, Overstock.com Inc, Twitter Inc, Sells Green Dot Corp, Purple Innovation Inc, Stamps.com Inc

New Purchases: CLNY, OSTK, TWTR, SI, FN, SBLK, FNKO, GSL, LSEA, CVNA, HGV, LOKM.U,

Investment company No Street GP LP Current Portfolio ) buys Colony Capital Inc, Overstock.com Inc, Twitter Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, Fabrinet, sells Green Dot Corp, Purple Innovation Inc, Stamps.com Inc, Danaos Corp, Talend SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, No Street GP LP. As of 2021Q1, No Street GP LP owns 40 stocks with a total value of $769 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 800,000 shares, 22.98% of the total portfolio. Green Dot Corp (GDOT) - 1,020,000 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.76% Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 215,000 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.33% Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 700,000 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11% Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) - 2,045,000 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%

No Street GP LP initiated holding in Colony Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

No Street GP LP initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $74.94. The stock is now traded at around $79.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

No Street GP LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

No Street GP LP initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

No Street GP LP initiated holding in Fabrinet. The purchase prices were between $77.52 and $93.48, with an estimated average price of $86.63. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

No Street GP LP initiated holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

No Street GP LP added to a holding in The RealReal Inc by 106.25%. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 825,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

No Street GP LP added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $158.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

No Street GP LP added to a holding in LendingClub Corp by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

No Street GP LP sold out a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $31.56.

No Street GP LP sold out a holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.53 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.57.

No Street GP LP sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84.

No Street GP LP sold out a holding in Veritone Inc. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $35.84.

No Street GP LP sold out a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The sale prices were between $87.61 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $103.04.

No Street GP LP sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47.