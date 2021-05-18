No Street GP LP Buys Colony Capital Inc, Overstock.com Inc, Twitter Inc, Sells Green Dot Corp, Purple Innovation Inc, Stamps.com Inc

- New Purchases: CLNY, OSTK, TWTR, SI, FN, SBLK, FNKO, GSL, LSEA, CVNA, HGV, LOKM.U,
- Added Positions: REAL, COF, LC, SWIR,
- Reduced Positions: GDOT, PRPL, STMP, DAC, TLND, DNMR, VCRA, TLS, NSP, LOPE, HOME, TPB, CPRI, C, JAMF, JAMF, CROX, Z, PFSI, TRTN, ACGL,
- Sold Out: COOP, LFAC, PRCH, VERI, CFR, TWOU, REKR, CAI, RAMP, TLRY, TLRY,
These are the top 5 holdings of No Street GP LP
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 800,000 shares, 22.98% of the total portfolio.
- Green Dot Corp (GDOT) - 1,020,000 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.76%
- Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 215,000 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.33%
- Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 700,000 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
- Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) - 2,045,000 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
No Street GP LP initiated holding in Colony Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)
No Street GP LP initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $74.94. The stock is now traded at around $79.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
No Street GP LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
No Street GP LP initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fabrinet (FN)
No Street GP LP initiated holding in Fabrinet. The purchase prices were between $77.52 and $93.48, with an estimated average price of $86.63. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)
No Street GP LP initiated holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The RealReal Inc (REAL)
No Street GP LP added to a holding in The RealReal Inc by 106.25%. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 825,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
No Street GP LP added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $158.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: LendingClub Corp (LC)
No Street GP LP added to a holding in LendingClub Corp by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)
No Street GP LP sold out a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $31.56.Sold Out: LF Capital Acquisition Corp (LFAC)
No Street GP LP sold out a holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.53 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.57.Sold Out: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)
No Street GP LP sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84.Sold Out: Veritone Inc (VERI)
No Street GP LP sold out a holding in Veritone Inc. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $35.84.Sold Out: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)
No Street GP LP sold out a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The sale prices were between $87.61 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $103.04.Sold Out: 2U Inc (TWOU)
No Street GP LP sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47.
