Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. Buys Nokia Oyj, UBS Group AG, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Tenaris SA

Investment company Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Nokia Oyj, UBS Group AG, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Micro Focus International PLC, Grifols SA, sells AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Tenaris SA, ING Groep NV, Royal Dutch Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) - 31,385,804 shares, 75.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16489.74% HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) - 426,000 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70% WPP PLC (WPP) - 118,187 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. National Grid PLC (NGG) - 63,080 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.22% Euronav NV (EURN) - 354,051 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 127,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 99,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. initiated holding in Micro Focus International PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $8.02, with an estimated average price of $6.27. The stock is now traded at around $7.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.36 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $42.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 16489.74%. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 74.65%. The holding were 31,385,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. added to a holding in Grifols SA by 35.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.15 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $17.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 149,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in Tenaris SA. The sale prices were between $15.19 and $23.59, with an estimated average price of $19.08.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in ING Groep NV. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $10.61.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.