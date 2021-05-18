Logo
Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. Buys Nokia Oyj, UBS Group AG, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Tenaris SA

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Nokia Oyj, UBS Group AG, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Micro Focus International PLC, Grifols SA, sells AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Tenaris SA, ING Groep NV, Royal Dutch Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/susquehanna+international+securities%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd.
  1. Nokia Oyj (NOK) - 31,385,804 shares, 75.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16489.74%
  2. HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) - 426,000 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70%
  3. WPP PLC (WPP) - 118,187 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio.
  4. National Grid PLC (NGG) - 63,080 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.22%
  5. Euronav NV (EURN) - 354,051 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
New Purchase: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 127,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 99,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Micro Focus International PLC (MFGP)

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. initiated holding in Micro Focus International PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $8.02, with an estimated average price of $6.27. The stock is now traded at around $7.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.36 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $42.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 16489.74%. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 74.65%. The holding were 31,385,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Grifols SA (GRFS)

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. added to a holding in Grifols SA by 35.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.15 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $17.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 149,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sold Out: Tenaris SA (TS)

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in Tenaris SA. The sale prices were between $15.19 and $23.59, with an estimated average price of $19.08.

Sold Out: ING Groep NV (ING)

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in ING Groep NV. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $10.61.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15.

Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd.. Also check out:

