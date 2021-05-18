Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys Deckers Outdoor Corp, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Sells Canadian Pacific Railway, RH, ServiceNow Inc

New Purchases: MTD, HCA, RGEN, ANSS, LAD, ORLY, AZO, CACI, WTS, WHR, SPGI, CASY, NBIX, AGCO, ICLR, STE, SNA, KEYS, CRM, FAST, HUBS, TT, TTEK, ABBV, SHW, SGEN, TTEC, DHR, MCO, SCL, ESE, BC, LIN, WDAY, VEEV, FBHS, AON, ENTG, BOX, ETSY, TPX, EXLS, HSY, ATVI, LOW, LSTR, CTLT, AVY, PG, KSU, LHX, ADP, FLO, NEM, FSS, MSFT, DHI,

Investment company Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Deckers Outdoor Corp, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Repligen Corp, Ansys Inc, sells Canadian Pacific Railway, RH, ServiceNow Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Fortinet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owns 91 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 44,646 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2688.63% Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 11,378 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 28,671 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.11% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 57,274 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 46,344 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. New Position

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1038.47 and $1268.8, with an estimated average price of $1159.96. The stock is now traded at around $1260.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 11,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $206.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 57,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Repligen Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.37 and $226.26, with an estimated average price of $205.37. The stock is now traded at around $171.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 46,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $326.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 24,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.24 and $414.12, with an estimated average price of $359.68. The stock is now traded at around $359.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 15,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $547.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 11,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 2688.63%. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $335.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 44,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 82.11%. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $413.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 28,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 196.18%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $457.922500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 17,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in KLA Corp by 536.53%. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $299.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 12,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 94.16%. The purchase prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $325.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 16,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 468.16%. The purchase prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52. The stock is now traded at around $449.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 7,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.