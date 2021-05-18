Logo
Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys Deckers Outdoor Corp, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Sells Canadian Pacific Railway, RH, ServiceNow Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arabesque Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Deckers Outdoor Corp, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Repligen Corp, Ansys Inc, sells Canadian Pacific Railway, RH, ServiceNow Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Fortinet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owns 91 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arabesque+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd
  1. Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 44,646 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2688.63%
  2. Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 11,378 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 28,671 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.11%
  4. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 57,274 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 46,344 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1038.47 and $1268.8, with an estimated average price of $1159.96. The stock is now traded at around $1260.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 11,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $206.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 57,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Repligen Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.37 and $226.26, with an estimated average price of $205.37. The stock is now traded at around $171.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 46,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $326.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 24,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.24 and $414.12, with an estimated average price of $359.68. The stock is now traded at around $359.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 15,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $547.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 11,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 2688.63%. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $335.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 44,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 82.11%. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $413.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 28,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 196.18%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $457.922500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 17,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in KLA Corp by 536.53%. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $299.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 12,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 94.16%. The purchase prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $325.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 16,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 468.16%. The purchase prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52. The stock is now traded at around $449.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 7,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: RH (RH)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6.

Sold Out: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58.

Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.



