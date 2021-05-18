RHS Financial, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Schwab Fundamental Em

New Purchases: FNDC, INTF, SCHX, V, JPM,

Investment company RHS Financial, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, sells Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RHS Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, RHS Financial, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 83,178 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59% Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC) - 151,338 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 74,395 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 86,763 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.83% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 160,056 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94%

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 151,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.02 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $30.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 159,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 17,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $228.847500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.35%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 108,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 89.41%. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.946100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 57,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.954400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 29,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.682700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 39,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 92.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.020100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 38,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 151.59%. The purchase prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 49,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23.

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The sale prices were between $51.93 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $53.91.

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.18 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $27.44.

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13.