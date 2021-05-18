RHS Financial, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Schwab Fundamental Em

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

RHS Financial, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Schwab Fundamental Em

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company RHS Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, sells Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RHS Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, RHS Financial, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RHS Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rhs+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RHS Financial, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 83,178 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59%
  2. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC) - 151,338 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 74,395 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%
  4. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 86,763 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.83%
  5. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 160,056 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94%
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 151,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.02 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $30.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 159,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 17,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $228.847500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.35%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 108,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 89.41%. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.946100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 57,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.954400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 29,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.682700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 39,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 92.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.020100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 38,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 151.59%. The purchase prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 49,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.

Sold Out: iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV)

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The sale prices were between $51.93 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $53.91.

Sold Out: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.18 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $27.44.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of RHS Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. RHS Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RHS Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RHS Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RHS Financial, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider