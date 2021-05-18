Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Investment company Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, DermTech Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC. As of 2021Q1, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owns 386 stocks with a total value of $584 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gladstone+institutional+advisory+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 353,727 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,922 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.58% ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 159,189 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.16% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,464 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.78% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,915 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.89%

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $37.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 81,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $51.98 and $59.1, with an estimated average price of $56.52. The stock is now traded at around $56.498100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 201,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $56.17. The stock is now traded at around $59.920100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 34,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in First Trust Natural Gas ETF. The purchase prices were between $8.93 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 147,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 682.56%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 71,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 48.58%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 131,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 53.89%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3287.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 63.94%. The purchase prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $218.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 46,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 202.11%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 66,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.85%. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $74.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 129,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $20.16 and $25.96, with an estimated average price of $23.2.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The sale prices were between $97.29 and $108.52, with an estimated average price of $103.05.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68.