Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

- New Purchases: DMTK, CARZ, SRNGU, FXD, FCG, UNP, ICLN, GM, COF, GS, AXP, AMAT, LLY, TIP, SBUX, WFC, SLAC.U, SUB, MU, SPG, MAR, MET, ON, CELH, ASML, AIG, SLB, BRK.A, TMDX, IWS, USB, WBA, FOXA, HYG, XLY, ALXN, ILMN, XLF, COST, NOBL, XLI, DGRW, IWN, XLP, TXN, XEL, DKNG, GWAC, AOR, FIW, BLK, HPQ, MDLZ, MDT, PPL, TER, FDL, SCHE, TAN, VCSH, XLC, CVS, TROW, ANTM, APPS, PM, ETSY, CRSP, 4Q01, FSKR, BNDX, IEV, IWR, JETS, MDY, PRNT, RDVY, XLE, APD, GLW, CMI, DUK, EMR, FCX, OSK, OMI, POWW, ETY, MYOV, DELL, WORK, TLS, EWJ, GDX, IDV, MBG, QUAL, SPYV, VEU, VLUE, ABT, MO, AMT, SAM, CCL, C, GD, ITW, KMB, MTW, TSM, WM, TRIL, AVGO, PANW, CYBR, NNDM, BYND, PLTR, DLN, DVY, MJ, RWJ, SCHH, SHV, XOP, NWBI, SO, YUM, BGR, VTA, SNR, SDC, FYX, NOK, WATT, FIV, CRU.U, NML, PAVM,
- Added Positions: MINT, AAPL, AMZN, FDN, IEFA, FTCS, ARKG, IWD, QCLN, MSFT, GOOGL, IWF, JPM, DIS, FB, DIA, IEMG, BAC, BA, IBM, MRK, AGG, XLK, BRK.B, VTV, SCHV, VZ, IEI, IWM, COP, FBT, PYPL, SCHG, CRM, XOM, GE, MS, CAT, PFE, IBB, SCHA, XLV, PG, IAU, CSCO, HON, PEP, V, IJR, CVX, JNJ, MCD, BSV, SCHF, AMGN, UNH, IWP, F, MBB, VEA, KO, ZM, NEE, TSLA, NXPI, ABBV, GOOG, BABA, SHOP, SQ, IGIB, JPST, MMM, CMCSA, LHX, INTC, PSX, ARKK, JKK, VGT, LMT, RTX, WMT, MA, SPOT, MOAT, MUB, WKHS, BND, FIXD, IWO, T, ADBE, BMY, EXG, ARKW, EFAV, ESGU, IVE, SCHD, SLV, VCIT, HD, NKE, TMO, TDOC, EDIT, UBER, HDV, ITOT, IUSG, MDYG, PFF, VNLA, CL, LOW, NVDA, NVS, SWKS, ANGL, CIBR, EEM, EMB, FBND, GLTR, IHI, IUSV, MGK, NEAR, PZA, RODM, SDY, SPDW, VB, VNQ, VOE, VWO, XLU, ETW, BGY, ETJ, RDFN, EFG, FNX, IJK, IYW, LMBS, MGV, MTUM, MUNI, SMH, VBK, VIG, VO, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: FTSM, FTSL, HYLS, SPY, USMV, LQD, FVD, QQQ, JKH, NIO, BGFV, QTEC, QCOM, MRNA, DOW, JD, DD, VOO, UPS, GSLC, VUG, DOCU, NLS, IVV, MELI, GLD, TGT, FPE, FMB, AMD, XT, FEX, BSJL, INMD, PRF, EEMV, VTI, HEFA, EFA, SLYV, MUJ, VGIT, AUPH, VMBS, IXN, VOOG, ICVT, SE, HYD, CRWD, PSNL, FTA, NFLX, MGM, VYM, ED, PEG, TDIV, QUIK, PHK, BST, IXUS, IHIT, HACK, XERS, PINS, DON,
- Sold Out: FAN, QQEW, ALGN, TTD, IDXX, DDOG, EXPE, SNY, ALTO, LGND, CTAS, FDX, CPRT, CDNS, SJNK, WDAY, TWTR, OKTA, FSLY, HYRE, ROKU, SPHD, SPLK, NVAX, DHR, Z, TNDM, TSCO, AXON, STM, U, ITA, SMB, ONCT, GERN,
For the details of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gladstone+institutional+advisory+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC
- FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 353,727 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.17%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,922 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.58%
- ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 159,189 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.16%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,464 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.78%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,915 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.89%
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $37.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 81,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (CARZ)
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $51.98 and $59.1, with an estimated average price of $56.52. The stock is now traded at around $56.498100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 201,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD)
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $56.17. The stock is now traded at around $59.920100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 34,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in First Trust Natural Gas ETF. The purchase prices were between $8.93 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 147,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 682.56%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 71,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 48.58%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 131,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 53.89%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3287.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 63.94%. The purchase prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $218.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 46,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 202.11%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 66,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.85%. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $74.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 129,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $20.16 and $25.96, with an estimated average price of $23.2.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The sale prices were between $97.29 and $108.52, with an estimated average price of $103.05.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7.Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC. Also check out:
1. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment