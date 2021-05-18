Centerstone Investors, LLC Buys Henry Schein Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, Sells Mohawk Industries Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Emerson Electric Co

New Purchases: NMR,

Investment company Centerstone Investors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Henry Schein Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, Nomura Holdings Inc, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, sells Mohawk Industries Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Emerson Electric Co, Covetrus Inc, Carlisle Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centerstone Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Centerstone Investors, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 95,830 shares, 15.20% of the total portfolio. Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) - 59,655 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.43% 3M Co (MMM) - 42,704 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 15,208 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.15% Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) - 110,767 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.22%

Centerstone Investors, LLC initiated holding in Nomura Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.22 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $5.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centerstone Investors, LLC added to a holding in Henry Schein Inc by 52.22%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 110,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centerstone Investors, LLC added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 38.15%. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $547.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 15,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centerstone Investors, LLC added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 32,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centerstone Investors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 42,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centerstone Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Centerstone Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Covetrus Inc. The sale prices were between $28.29 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $34.19.

Centerstone Investors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The sale prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37.